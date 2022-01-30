Baker girls basketball coach Jason Ramos knew La Grande would rally.
And the Tigers, on their home court and with the support of their fans, did.
But the Bulldogs responded to every challenge in the key Greater Oregon League game Friday night, Jan. 28.
A key 5-0 run in the fourth quarter kept the Tigers at bay and led Baker to a 51-43 win that puts Baker in command, at this point, in the race for the GOL championship.
The Bulldogs are alone in first place at 3-0.
La Grande dropped to 2-1 and second place.
Baker, which followed the win at La Grande with a much less tense 53-24 rout of Vale on the Vikings’ home court on Saturday, Jan. 29, improved to 14-4 overall and moved up to third in the Class 4A rankings.
“We feel like we’re playing the way we want to play,” Ramos said.
On Friday at La Grande, Baker raced to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter as Macey Moore had both of her 3-pointers and eight of her 10 points.
Baker maintained a lead of between seven and 10 points for much of the second and third quarters, leading 25-18 at halftime and 38-29 after three quarters.
“We had a great start to the game, and our kids were excited and energetic,” Ramos said. “We had some defensive miscues that kept us from extending the lead, but we maintained it.”
Ramos said he told the Bulldogs during the break between the third and fourth quarters that the Tigers would rally.
Grace Neer made a three-pointer to cut Baker’s lead to 41-36 with 4:40 left in the game.
Isabelle Kump’s free throw made the score 41-37 with 4:09 left — the closest the Tigers had been since the first quarter.
But even as the La Grande fans boosted the decibel level, Baker didn’t flinch.
Moore made two free throws to push the lead to 43-37 with 3:43 left.
Jozie Ramos made one of two free throws, and Brooklyn Jaca swished an 18-footer to give Baker a 46-37 lead with 2:15 left.
Neer made another three-pointer to cut the lead to 46-40, but Baker had another 5-0 run to put the game away in the final two minutes.
Rylee Elms started the decisive stretch with a 15-foot jumper, and Sydnee Pierce made three of four free throws in the final minute.
“We knew there was a possibility they would make a run, which they did, but our girls did a nice job of stemming that with some big shots and key free throws,” Jason Ramos said. “We knew La Grande was going to be a test. It was a great game for our kids to battle through.”
Jozie Ramos led Baker with a game-high 17 points, including 8 for 10 from the free throw line. Elms had 12 points, Moore 10 and Pierce six.
Baker had one of its better performances from the free throw line, making 18 of 25.
La Grande was 10 for 19 in a game with a total of 35 fouls — 18 for the Tigers, 17 for the Bulldogs.
Dominating win over Vale
With the tipoff at Vale about 19 hours after the final buzzer sounded at La Grande, Baker started sluggishly, leading just 7-5 after the first quarter.
But the Bulldogs dominated the middle of the game, outscoring the Vikings 38-14.
“We struggled in the first quarter, but once we got our momentum going it kind of played out as expected,” Jason Ramos said.
Jozie Ramos, who picked up two early fouls and had to sit for several minutes, had a game-high 20 points. She was 9 for 9 from the free throw line, finishing the weekend 17 for 19.
Baker had another solid outing from the line, making 20 of 28.
Elms had 16 points and Moore added 10.
Baker has won five straight games and now travels to Nyssa on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a 5 p.m PST tipoff against the Class 3A Bulldogs, who are 16-2.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Jason Ramos said. “But we expect to win out and get ready for the postseason.”
BAKER (51)
Elms 4 4-7 12, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Gyllenberg 0 1-2 1, Pierce 1 3-4 6, Ramos 4 8-10 17, Roy 0 0-0 0, Jaca 2 0-0 4, Moore 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 18-25 51.
LA GRANDE (43)
Shorts 3 4-7 11, Collman 1 2-2 5, Strand 1 2-4 5, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kump 0 1-2 1, Wilcox 4 1-4 9, Neer 4 0-0 10, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-19 43.
Baker 18 7 13 13 — 51
La Grande 10 8 11 14 — 43
BAKER (53)
Elms 5 6-8 16, Flanagan 0 1-4 1, Wilde 1 0-0 2, Gyllenberg 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-1 0, Ramos 5 9-9 20, Roy 1 1-2 3, Jaca 0 1-2 1, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 20-28 53.
VALE (24)
Messenger 0 0-0 0, B. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cleaver 0 4-7 4, Peterson 3 2-6 8, Giacomo 0 0-0 0, R. Johnson 1 1-2 3, McCourty 3 3-4 9, Jacobs 0 0-3 0. Totals 7 10-22 24.
Baker 7 18 20 8 — 53
Vale 5 7 7 5 — 24
