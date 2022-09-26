Baker football coach Jason Ramos knew Ontario’s offense would pose a challenge.
But not quite that big of a challenge.
After leading 28-12 at halftime on Friday, Sept. 23 at Ontario, the Bulldogs had to match the Tigers’ touchdown barrage during a frenetic fourth-quarter that featured 33 points and saw Ontario close to within 41-40 in the final two minutes.
But the Tigers would get no closer as Baker held on to improve to 3-1 while closing out its nonleague schedule.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said the Tigers’ ability to score wasn’t surprising.
Ontario (2-2 on the season) has averaged 43.8 points in its four games. The Tigers put up 30 points in a 62-30 loss to La Grande on Sept. 9.
“We knew they could score points and were much improved,” Ramos said.
Baker, which has now won four straight over Ontario, the last loss to the Tigers in 2018, focused during practice on defending Ontario.
And in the first half, Ramos was generally satisfied with the defense.
“We felt good with where we were at at halftime,” he said.
The Bulldog offense was efficient from the start.
Sophomore running back Jaxon Logsdon had a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to help Baker take a 14-6 lead.
After Ontario scored early in the second quarter to get within 14-12, Baker junior quarterback Paul Hobson found two of his favorite targets — junior Malaki Myer and freshman Rasean Jones — on a pair of long touchdown passes.
Myer’s was from 46 yards, and Jones’ from 60 yards.
With Baker leading 28-12, and set to receive the second half kickoff, Ramos said he was optimistic that the Bulldogs could stretch their lead to three scores.
“They hadn’t stopped us yet,” Ramos said.
But Ontario foiled that plan.
The Tigers surprised Baker with an onside kick to open the second half. They recovered the kick, scored a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion to close within 28-20.
“The onside kick was pretty deflating,” Ramos said.
Ontario continued its momentum into the final quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run to get within 28-26. The 2-point conversion try, to tie the score, failed.
Baker immediately responded with another explosion play, as Hobson again connected with Myer, this time for a 58-yard score that boosted Baker’s lead to 34-26.
But Ontario, seeking its first winning season since 2018, didn’t wilt on their home field.
The Tigers scored on a 10-yard pass, but Baker again stopped the 2-point conversion try to maintain a 34-32 lead.
With the pressure remaining on Baker’s offense, Hobson relied on his legs rather than his right arm, running 46 yards around the left end for a touchdown that boosted Baker’s lead to 41-32, meaning Ontario needed at least two possessions to tie or take the lead.
The Tigers mounted one final rally, scoring on an 11-yard run and making the 2-point conversion to narrow Baker’s lead to 41-40.
Ontario tried another onside kick, but this time Logsdon grabbed the ball.
With less than two minutes left, Baker needed only one first down to be able to run the clock out. Hobson got it on the first play, running down the sideline on a keeper.
“Our defense struggled,” Ramos said. “Luckily we were able to counter offensively.”
Hobson completed 13 of 20 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.
Myer had four catches for 124 yards, and Jones had five catches for 107 yards.
Hobson was Baker’s leading rusher with 87 yards on six carries. Logsdon had 80 yards on 11 carries, and Kayden Garvin gained 61 yards on seven rushes.
After yielding 416 total yards to Ontario — 212 on the ground, 204 through the air — Baker’s emphasis this week will be obvious, Ramos said.
“We’re going to focus a bunch of attention on our defense,” he said.
Ramos said the Bulldogs will need to play better if they’re to open Greater Oregon League play with a win over La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30 at Community Stadium in La Grande.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“La Grande is going to try to pound the ball; they’re big and they’re strong,” Ramos said. “We’re going to have to match their physicality. In the trenches is where this game is going to be decided.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.