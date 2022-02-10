As Baker neared the end of what had been a dominating performance against Vale, the only element of suspense was whether the Bulldogs would score at least 80 points for the fifth time this season.
The Vikings, however, made the final stanza quite a lot more dramatic.
Vale scored the final 15 points of the nonleague boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Baker gym.
But even that prodigious rally couldn’t quite pierce the cushion that Baker had built during what had been one of its best games.
The Bulldogs held on for a 68-65 win that stopped their losing streak at two games.
“We played a great three and a half quarters of basketball,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said with a rueful smile.
The last part wasn’t the sort of stretch to prompt any sort of smile.
“It was tough to watch,” Jones said.
But the win counts the same, of course, regardless of the final score.
And after the consecutive losses to Powder Valley on Feb. 5 and to La Grande just one night before the Vale game, Jones said a victory more than offset the tense finish against the Vikings.
“I was proud of the kids, the way they responded after the last two games,” he said. “They came out with energy.”
That energy propelled Baker to a 17-0 run that extended from the first quarter into the second and gave Baker a 23-9 lead when Isaiah Jones made the second of his four 3-pointers.
After Vale’s Kade Kurata ended the run with a 3-pointer of his own, Jones responded with another long ball to give Baker a 26-12 lead with 7:03 left in the second quarter.
Baker’s lead mostly stayed in double digits thereafter until the final minutes, swelling to as much as 22 points, at 58-36, on Hudson Spike’s basket off an assist from Jaxon Logsdon with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Jaron Long, who returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a knee injury, and coming off the bench against La Grande, made a floater from the key to boost Baker’s lead to 68-50 with 4:41 left in the game.
Long’s shot prompted Vale coach Colby Shira to call a timeout.
It was a good one.
Baker didn’t score again.
Vale had no such problem.
After the timeout, Diesel Johnson hit a 15-foot jumper to cut the lead to 68-52.
That was still the score with just 3:17 left when Colton Stepleton made a 3-pointer to get the Vikings to within 68-55.
It sparked a 7-point flurry in just 28 seconds.
Vale’s fullcourt press ignited the rally, forcing consecutive turnovers that lead to a layin by Tanner Steele and a rebound basket by Johnson with 2:49 left.
That trimmed Baker’s lead to 68-59 and prompted Jebron Jones to call timeout.
But the break didn’t dissolve Vale’s momentum.
Johnson scored again in the lane to cut Baker’s lead to 68-61 with 2:21 left, and after another steal he made two free throws, with 2:08 left, that got Vale to within 68-63.
In the span of a few minutes, what seemed destined to be an easy Baker win started to resemble the teams’ Jan. 18 game at Vale, which went to three overtimes before Baker won 88-87.
But after Johnson’s free throws, neither team scored for more than a minute and a half of game time.
Baker managed to break the Vikings’ press and to drain more than a minute off the clock by passing the ball around the perimeter.
But Vale got another steal with 47.7 seconds left, and John Wolfe made a jumper from near the free throw line with 36 seconds left to make it a one-possession game at 68-65.
That turned out to the final score.
But it was hardly the end of the drama.
After another Baker turnover, Shira called timeout with 21.6 seconds left.
Then Vale’s Adam Ramirez, who didn’t score, launched a 3-pointer from the right wing with 14 seconds left. It was very close to the spot where Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon made a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to give the Badgers a 69-68 win over Baker on Feb. 5.
Ramirez’s shot clanged off the rim.
Isaiah Jones grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 8.8 seconds left.
Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Baker fouled Steele, who got the rebound, with 7 seconds left.
He also missed the front end of a one-and-one, and this time Spike snared the rebound. Vale tipped the ball out of bounds but Baker retained possession.
On the inbounds play, Long heaved a pass to a leaping Jones near midcourt, who caught the ball and passed to Logsdon, who immediately tossed the ball crosscourt to Spike as time expired.
Jebron Jones said Baker didn’t handle Vale’s frenetic fullcourt press well in those final 4 minutes.
He said it was one of the few times this season that any opponent has pressed Baker, and in previous cases the Bulldogs had little trouble breaking the press.
He acknowledged, though, that Vale had an advantage that enabled the Vikings to defend even more aggressively.
Vale had just two team fouls when the rally started.
That meant the Vikings could take chances when going for steals without worrying that if they fouled, Baker would shoot free throws.
“They were playing with no inhibitions,” Jones said.
He said the Vikings, regardless of the foul situation, have several athletic players with quick hands and long arms, a formidable combination for a team employing a fullcourt press.
But Jones said the Bulldogs also contributed much to Vale’s rally by throwing “long, loopy passes” that were easier to intercept, and by failing to move toward the ball on passes.
Long, who scored 16 points in his second game back from the knee injury, said facing Vale’s press was similar to what the Bulldogs’ opponents deal with when Baker deploys its press and halfcourt trap, both of which have been keys in several of the team’s wins.
Long, a freshman, said he was happy to return to the starting lineup.
“It was hard to sit back and watch,” he said. “After two losses it was frustrating. I felt like we came out with a vengeance.”
Vale led 9-6 early, but Baker scored the last 14 points of the first quarter.
Five Bulldogs scored in the quarter, led by Isaiah Jones with seven and Lane Molina with four.
Most of Baker’s nine field goals in the quarter were on assists, a trend that always bodes well for Baker, Jebron Jones said.
“We’re at our best when we’re unselfish,” he said. “When we move without the ball and look for our teammates, we’re pretty tough to defend.”
Speaking of defense, Baker’s focus was on Johnson, the 6-foot-5 sophomore who scored 31 points in the Jan. 18 game at Vale.
“He was a focal point,” Jones said. “We know where he likes to get the ball, and when gets it in that sweet spot he’s dangerous, and we don’t have anybody who can jump with him. The kids did a good job forcing him off his spot.”
Johnson scored just five points in the first half. He finished with 17. Wolfe had a game-high 19 points.
Isaiah Long led Baker with 18 points, 16 in the first half. Spike added nine points, Hayden Younger, Logsdon and Molina had six each, and Paul Hobson had five points.
VALE (65)
Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Stepleton 4 2-2 12, Wolfe 8 2-3 19, Steele 5 1-3 11, McGourty 1 0-0 3, Johnson 7 3-3 17, Haueter 0 0-0 0, Kurata 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 8-11 65.
BAKER (68)
Logsdon 3 0-0 6, Gambleton 0 0-0 0, Quintela 0 0-0 0, Younger 3 0-0 6, Molina 3 0-0 6, Spike 4 1-2 9, Jones 6 2-3 18, Long 6 2-2 16, Hobson 2 0-0 5, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 5-7 67.
Vale 9 19 14 23 — 65
Baker 20 23 17 8 — 68
