With its five seniors leading the way from the opening tipoff, the Baker boys basketball team solidified its spot atop the Greater Oregon League with a convincing 56-36 win over Mac-Hi on Friday night, Feb. 4, in the Baker gym.
Before the game, fans honored the five Bulldog seniors — Maddox Charbonneau, Drake Harper, Nick Mitchell, Lane Molina and Hayden Younger.
Molina had Baker’s first basket, and Harper added a free throw to give the Bulldogs an early 3-2 lead.
Later in the quarter Baker’s younger players got involved. Sophomore Paul Hobson hit a pair of 3-pointers, and freshman Isaiah Jones made another long ball at the buzzer to boost Baker’s lead to 14-6.
The Bulldogs continued the momentum into the second quarter, as their stifling halfcourt trap forced multiple turnovers leading to layins from Jones (assisted by Grant Gambleton), Hudson Spike (assisted by Mitchell), Hobson and Younger. The 9-0 run gave Baker a 22-6 lead and the Pioneers never got closer than 11 points after that.
Spike had 9 of his 13 points in the second quarter as Baker led 31-15 at halftime.
Nine Bulldogs got on the scoreboard. Hobson led the way with 18 points, and Jones had 14.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said he was impressed by Baker’s ability to make the extra pass to give a teammate an easy shot.
“The kids did a great job of being unselfish,” Jones said. “They made the defense move.”
He was equally pleased with Baker’s defensive execution.
“Overall the kids did a good job of communication,” he said. “We gave up 36 points — I’m happy with that.”
Jones said the players had a few lapses, particularly on defense.
“There’s always room for improvement,” he said with a smile. “We haven’t played a perfect game yet. That might never happen, but it’s every coach’s dream.”
