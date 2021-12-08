There’s something about the Baker boys basketball team and buzzer-beating shots.
For the second game in a row, a last-second shot made the difference.
But on Tuesday night, Dec. 7 in Fruitland, Idaho, the Bulldogs had to watch as their opponents celebrated a game-winning shot.
Fruitland senior Nolan Bower banked in a shot from the key to give the Grizzlies a 60-58 win over Baker after the Bulldogs, who had trailed the entire game, rallied to tie the score with less than 10 seconds left.
Three days earlier, Baker freshman Isaiah Jones made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime against Banks. The Bulldogs went on to win that game, 85-81.
Although Baker coach Jebron Jones said he was disappointed by the Bulldogs’ first loss after opening the season with two wins, he was proud of his team for coming back against a senior- and junior-dominated Fruitland team that is 4-0, including a season-opening win over a much larger school, Nampa.
“I was proud of how they fought back,” Jones said. “(Fruitland) is a solid team. They played hard, and they beat us to a lot of loose balls. It’s tough to be down early on someone else’s home court. It was a good test to see what we need to improve on.”
Fruitland led 23-16 after the first quarter, and the Grizzlies extended their lead to 37-28 at halftime.
But Baker rallied in the second half, outscoring Fruitland 20-15 in the third quarter. Isaiah Jones had eight of his team-high 12 points in the quarter. Fellow freshman Jaron Long had four points, and sophomore Paul Hobson and junior Diego Quintela each had a 3-pointer as the Bulldogs cut the lead to 52-48 entering the final quarter.
Freshman Jaxon Logsdon scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as Baker forged the tie, only to have Bower hit the game-winner.
Jebron Jones said Baker’s difficult nonconference schedule to start the season will benefit the team when it starts Greater Oregon League play in January.
“I’m happy we’re playing tough games early,” he said.
Fruitland’s Jacob Hamann led all scorers with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.
Baker shot just four free throws against Fruitland, making three, and Jones said the Bulldogs, who have several good free throw shooters, need to do a better job of getting to the line.
The Grizzlies were 5 for 8 from the line.
Baker’s JV team beat Fruitland, 67-61, and the Baker JV2 team lost 62-51.
Baker plays its first home game tonight at 7:30 p.m. against Homedale, Idaho, a rematch of the season-opener, which Baker won 55-49 at Homedale.
The Bulldogs then head west for the first of three long road trips, playing at Estacada on Friday, Dec. 10 and at Molalla on Saturday.
