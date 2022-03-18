Baker was just waiting to play an extra inning, apparently.
The Bulldog baseball team erupted for 11 runs in the final inning of a doubleheader on Thursday, March 17, at Heppner, turning a tie into a 19-8 win in eight innings and completing a sweep of Heppner/Ione.
Baker, which won the first game 7-2, improved to 3-0 on the season.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively in both games, our infield was solid,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
He said he thought Baker hit the ball better than in the season opener at Parma, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 16, although he lamented the seven runners Baker left on base in the first game at Heppner.
“It could have been a bigger score for sure,” Smith said.
Connor Chastain started on the mound and allowed just three hits and two runs in 5.2 innings, striking out six.
“Connor threw one of the better games he’s thrown at the varsity level,” Smith said. “Whenever we can get at least five innings out of our starter we’re going to be in good shape.”
Alex Crawford relieved Chastain and held Heppner/Ione scoreless over the final 1.1 innings.
Chastain helped himself at the plate, driving in a pair of runs.
Jaxon Logsdon, Logan Capon and Hayden Younger each had two hits.
The second game featured a lot more offense, as Heppner/Ione jumped ahead 3-0 after one inning and 7-4 after two.
Baker whittled away at the lead, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the score at 7. Heppner/Ione went ahead 8-7 with a run in the bottom half, but Baker got another run in the top of the seventh to make it 8-8.
Smith said Heppner/Ione had the potential game-winning run at third base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Capon, who was Baker’s second relief pitcher, had a strikeout and induced a ground ball to force extra innings.
And that’s when, as Smith put it, “the floodgates opened.”
Most of the Baker line up had a hit as Baker pushed 11 runs across the plate to take a 19-8 lead.
Capon held Heppner/Ione scoreless in the bottom of the eighth.
“We came out in the top of the eighth and really put it to them,” Smith said.
Logsdon went 4 for 5 and drove in four runs. Younger was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Chastain 3 for 5 with an RBI, Cody Skidgel 3 for 5 with 2 RBI, Kai Ogan 3 for 6 with 3 RBI, Hudson Spike 2 for 6 with 2 RBI, and Caiden Benson 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.
At Parma, IdahoBaker opened its season at Parma with a performance that was the reverse of what Smith anticipated.
The Bulldogs struggled at the plate, with no extra-base hits and 15 strikeouts.
But Baker played solid defense, with no errors, and four Baker pitchers combined to allow seven hits and two runs in a 5-2 win.
“We played better defensively than we did offensively, which I didn’t expect would be the case,” Smith said.
With weather forcing Baker to spend much of its practice time in the batting cages rather than on the field, he anticipated a better offensive showing.
“It shows that live hitting is different than being in the cages,” Smith said. “We’ve got things to work on. It was a rough win.”
Smith said starting pitcher Chastain and a trio of relievers — Thomas Smithson, Silas Carter and Capon — all threw well for their first outing of the season.
With a doubleheader scheduled the next day, Smith had to limit pitch counts against Parma. Pitchers who throw more than 25 pitches can’t pitch the next day, so Smith capped Chastain, Smithson and Capon to that threshold.
Carter, who came on in the fourth and threw 51 pitches over three innings, earned the win. He struck out four batters, walked two and allowed only one run.
Baker scored all its runs in the fifth inning, breaking up a scoreless game through four.
Smithson had the biggest hit with a two-run single. Cody Skidgel also had an RBI single.
Although Baker hitters struggled to make solid contact at the plate, Smith said he was pleased with the Bulldogs’ speed when they did get on base. Baker had 11 stolen bases, including three by Capon and two thefts each from Smithson, Logsdon and Spike.
“We didn’t get on base a lot, but when we did we wanted to move runners into scoring position,” Smith said. “We can steal bases. It was exciting to see.”
Less than half a day after returning from Heppner, the Bulldogs headed out on Interstate 84 en route to Arizona, where they’ll play four games next week.
