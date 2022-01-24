The Baker wrestling team continued to round into shape as it prepares for the regional tournament by beating Mac-Hi 65-12 in a dual on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Milton-Freewater.
It was Baker’s second dual win in as many days.
The Bulldogs topped Nyssa 52-23 on the Baker mats on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Baker finished a hectic week by competing in a large tournament on Friday, Jan. 21, at John Day.
Complete results weren’t available by press time, but three Baker wrestlers went undefeated in the tournament — Jaden Martin, Gauge Bloomer and Sheylin Karolski.
“There was some great competition there from all of the surrounding schools in our area throughout Eastern Oregon,” Baker coach Brandon Young said.
Mac-Hi dual
Young said one of the highlights from Baker’s win was the performance of Cole Hester, who moved up from his usual 132 pounds to 138 to take on regional champion Cooper Yensen.
Yensen defeated Hester in the regionals last year.
“A summer of hardwork and weight training paid off for Cole as this time around it was all Cole,” Young said.
Hester won by technical fall, meaning he was 15 points ahead of Yensen.
“Cole capitalized on several takedowns and put Yensen on his back a few times,” Young said. “That is a huge jump for Cole and puts him in a great position heading into regionals.”
At 160 pounds, Baker’s Ryan Brown had a tough match with Mac-Hi’s Wyatt Koch but he battled and eventually won by fall.
Ben Coburn won by forfeit and then wrestled Koch in an extra match, pinning the Mac-Hi wrestler.
Other Baker results:
• Aldo Duran, 113 pounds, won by forfeit.
• Sage Darlington, 126, won by forfeit.
• Samuel Nelson, 132, won by forfeit.
• Gavin Stone, 145, won by forfeit.
• Adrian Allen, 182, defeated Rocky McClellan by fall.
• Gauge Bloomer, 195, defeated Brian Day by fall.
• Jayden Clark, 220, lost to Tanner Wells by fall. Wells is ranked second in the state.
• Russell Walden, 285, defeated Francisco De La Rose by fall.
“Russell has really improved a ton this season,” Young said of the sophomore. “He has a great work ethic, and a bunch of tough wrestling partners.”
In extra matches:
• Mac-Hi’s Cooper Yensen, 132 pounds, defeated Samuel Nelson by fall.
• Mac-Hi’s Aysia Quigg, 160, defeated Sheylin Karolski by fall.
• Jacob Mills, 182, defeated Rocky McClellan by fall.
• Mac-Hi’s Brian Day, 195, defeated Connor Jensen by fall.
• Jayden Clark, 285, defeated Francisco De La Rosa by fall.
Baker returns to its home mats today, Jan. 25, hosting rival La Grande in a dual. Baker’s senior wrestlers will be recognized at 5 p.m., followed by JV and girls matches, and varsity boys at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, Baker will host a JV and girls tournament (times to be announced), and a home middle school tournament is set for Friday, Jan. 28 in the BHS main gym.
