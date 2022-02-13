Baker’s boys basketball team distributed its points across the roster in beating Ontario on Friday, Feb. 11, at Ontario.
And the Bulldogs had a lot of points to share.
Eighty of them.
The 80-33 rout over the Tigers was the fifth time Baker has reached the 80-point threshold this season.
Twelve Bulldogs played, and all 12 scored at least 2 points.
Paul Hobson had a game-high 14 and Isaiah Jones added 12. Hayden Younger was the third Bulldog in double figures, with 10, while Mason Charbonneau and Lane Molina had eight points apiece, and Nick Mitchell and Jaxon Logsdon seven each.
“Everyone scored, which was cool,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “The kids gained a little confidence, and they had fun. I give credit to Ontario — they played hard throughout the game.”
Baker finished the Greater Oregon League regular season with a 5-1, tied with La Grande atop the league. Although the two teams split their regular season games, Baker is the regular season champion by virtue of its higher RPI rating.
That means the Bulldogs will play host to the GOL playoff championship game, which will determine the league’s playoff seedings, on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. in the Baker gym.
Ontario and Mac Hi will play Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the winner playing at La Grande on Thursday, Feb. 17. The winner of the latter game will travel to Baker two days later.
Jones said that although whoever plays La Grande could catch fire offensively and get the upset, the most likely scenario is that La Grande and Baker will renew their rivalry Saturday night in what’s sure to be an enthusiastic crowd.
“This would be the ultimate grudge match,” Jones said. “It’s like of like an NBA playoff series. It’s fun.”
The first two games between the two teams were dramatically different — and in an unexpected way.
In both games the road team, which generally has a disadvantage, dominated.
Baker beat La Grande 67-41 on Jan. 28, at La Grande, and the Tigers routed the Bulldogs, 76-44, on Feb. 8, in the Baker gym.
If La Grande is Baker’s opponent Saturday night, Jones said the match up will be an intriguing one.
“Each team has to make adjustments to what didn’t work in the game they lost,” he said. “Hopefully our adjustments are better than theirs.”
The game has potentially significant implications for the Class 4A playoffs.
If Baker wins, the Bulldogs are guaranteed to have a home game in the first round.
Notwithstanding the blowout loss to La Grande in the Baker gym, Jones said securing a home playoff game is vital.
“The kids like playing at home, I like playing at home,” he said. “Playing at home is important, especially when it comes to playoff time. Our crowd has been tremendous all year long.”
If Baker loses Saturday, the Bulldogs could still have a home playoff game, depending on results from other conferences.
“There’s a lot to play for,” Jones said. “But no matter who we’re playing, we have to control the things we can control. We can control how we play on defense, how well we rebound. Hopefully this week of practice will be beneficial for us for the game Saturday.”
BAKER (80)
Logsdon 3 0-0 7, Harper 1 0-0 2, Gambleton 1 0-0 2, Quintela 2 0-0 4, Younger 5 0-3 10, Molina 4 0-1 8, Spike 2 0-2 5, Jones 6 0-0 12, Long 1 1-2 3, Hobson 6 0-0 14, Charbonneau 3 0-0 8, Mitchell 3 1-2 7. Totals 36 2-10 80.
ONTARIO (33)
Romayor 2 0-0 4, Hally 0 0-0 0, Mendoza 0 2-2 2, Garfias 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 1-2 1, Berg 0 0-2 0, Roldan 6 0-0 12, Helmic 5 0-0 14. Totals 13 3-6 33.
Baker 21 23 24 12 — 80
Ontario 8 18 4 11 — 33
