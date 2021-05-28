Baker rallied in the fourth quarter on Thursday, May 27 at La Grande, but the Bulldogs, playing in an official game for the first time in almost 15 months, couldn’t overcome the Tigers.
La Grande prevailed, 79-69.
“It was good to be back on the court, it was good for the dudes to play against somebody else and learn from it and hopefully get better for the next game,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said.
He said his expectations Thursday came down to one simple notion: play as hard as possible.
“I knew they were going to play hard, and obviously we have to clean up things, but playing hard wasn’t an issue, and that’s fine with me,” Jones said.
Baker trailed by 14 points at halftime, but Jones said he reminded his players at the break that they had another half to play.
“Just a little challenge to chip away one possession at a time, that 14 points was not too much of an obstacle to overcome,” Jones said.
La Grande maintained its double-digit lead into the final period.
But then the Bulldogs came alive on both sides of the court.
“Our fourth quarter offensively was our best,” Jones said. “I think we shared the ball the best, we flew around the defensive end, we played the best all game in the fourth quarter.”
Baker, relying on a full-court press that forced multiple turnovers and led to easy baskets, cut the Tigers’ lead to four points.
But La Grande made several free throws and took advantage of a few Baker turnovers to hold the Bulldogs off.
“Much credit to La Grande for sure for finishing the job,” Jones said.
Senior guard Gabe Gambleton led Baker with 25 points. Jones said two other seniors who anchor the Bulldogs’ front line, Mason Van Arsdall (four points) and Jake Wright (seven points), also had strong outings.
They played hard, they scrapped, they hustled, they were aggressive,” Jones said. “We are going to need those guys to continue to do the very best they can do.”
Jones said he was excited to be back on the hardwood, even if it was at the cusp of summer rather than in the heart of winter as usual.
“I have a good group of young men, and just hope they stick with it and they keep wanting to get better,” Jones said.
Baker played host to Nyssa on Friday, May 28. Results from that game will be published in the June 1 issue of the Baker City Herald. Baker has 12 games on its schedule, which continues through June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.