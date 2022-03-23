Baker’s baseball team had a chilly start to its road trip despite temperatures in the upper 70s.
On offense, anyway.
But the Bulldogs’ bats eventually warmed amid the early spring heat in Phoenix, Arizona.
Baker rallied in each of its first two games on a four-game desert swing, a spring vacation tradition that was revived this year after being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The Bulldogs’ two comebacks on Monday, March 21, yielded one loss, 11-5 to Doherty, Colorado, and a 13-13 tie with Manitou Springs, Colorado.
Baker had the day off on Tuesday, March 22, giving the players a chance to do some sightseeing with family members who also made the journey.
Baker coach Tim Smith said several players watched various Major League Baseball spring training games early in the day, before rejoining in the evening to watch a college baseball game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Grand Canyon University, a 7-5 win for Grand Canyon.
“It’s been a good trip overall,” Smith said on Wednesday morning, March 23. “It’s been fun.”
But it’s also a work trip, and he was eager to see the Bulldogs try to finish with a couple wins.
“We need to come out better early in the game, and jump on teams like they’ve been doing to us,” Smith said. “On defense we need to make the plays we’re supposed to make.”
Baker struggled in both areas early in its first game, against Doherty.
Baker went scoreless for the first three innings.
Starting pitcher Connor Chastain kept Doherty off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, but then Baker’s defense struggled.
The Bulldogs gave up six runs in the second inning and four more in the third, falling behind 10-0.
“We didn’t make the plays we needed to make to get out of the inning,” Smith said.
Baker rallied with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut Doherty’s lead to 11-5.
“We made a little charge at the end but it wasn’t enough, and we ran out of time,” Smith said.
Time isn’t normally a factor in baseball games, but the Arizona tournament is an exception. Smith said games are limited to two hours, 15 minutes to ensure the tournament is on schedule, so the game against Doherty ended after six innings rather than the usual seven.
Baker had just three hits.
The second game, on Monday afternoon against Manitou Springs, Colorado, had a somewhat similar start.
Manitou Springs led 6-4 after two innings and 11-6 after three.
But Baker dominated the next two innings, outscoring Manitou Springs 7-2, including five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 13.
Again, though, the clock ran out on the Bulldogs.
“We battled back, and I like that,” Smith said. “It would have been nice to finish that one. We had some momentum, and I think we were set up to maybe win that thing.”
Hudson Spike went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI. Cody Skidgel was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Silas Carter 1 for 3 with an RBI. Jaxon Logsdon, Chastain, Kai Ogan and Cole Hester each had a hit.
Baker was 3-1-1 on the season after the Manitou Springs game.
The Bulldogs conclude their Arizona trip on Thursday, March 24, with a 3 p.m. game against Apollo, Arizona.
