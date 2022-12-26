Baker’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams will return to the court Wednesday, Dec. 28 after their Christmas break.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in the three-day SCTC Holiday Classic tournament at Stayton High School.
Stayton is about 15 miles east of Salem.
The Baker girls, who are 5-0 and ranked second in the state, have had a much longer gap since their last game. The Bulldogs beat Gladstone 39-37 on Dec. 14 in a nonleague contest at Stanfield.
The Baker boys last played on Thursday, Dec. 22, losing 78-77 to Lapwai, Idaho, on a late basket in a nonleague game at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
The Bulldogs are 6-3 and ranked eighth among Oregon’s Class 4A teams.
Boys tournament
Baker will continue its unusual early season schedule, which has yet to feature a Class 4A opponent due to two games being canceled.
Baker opened the season with three games against Class 5A schools, then played its next six games against Idaho teams.
At the Stayton tournament, Baker opens against Class 6A North Salem Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The Vikings, who are 5-3, haven’t played since Dec. 16, when they lost 63-51 to Sandy.
If the Bulldogs win Wednesday afternoon, they’ll play Thursday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. against the winner of a Sweet Home and Molalla.
If Baker loses Wednesday, the Bulldogs will play Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against the loser of the Sweet-Home-Molalla game.
The Bulldogs are guaranteed three games. Friday’s opponent and game time depend on Baker’s results in its first two games.
Baker, after playing its first 12 games on the road, is scheduled to play for the first time in front of its home fans on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against Madras.
The Bulldogs will also play host to Crook County on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
Girls tournament
The Bulldogs, who held off a frantic Gladstone rally on Dec. 14 to stay unbeaten, open against Sweet Home on Wednesday at noon.
Sweet Home is 3-4 on the season.
If Baker wins Wednesday, the Bulldogs will play Thursday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Ridgeview and Molalla.
If Baker loses to Sweet Home, the Bulldogs will play Thursday at 9 a.m. against the loser of the Ridgeview-Molalla game.
Baker will play its third game on Friday, with the time and opponent to be determined.
After the Stayton tournament, Baker is slated to play its first home games in almost a month, playing host to Madras on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., and to Crook County the next day at 11 a.m.
