Jebron Jones concedes he didn’t quite know what to expect from his Baker boys basketball team after two straight losses followed by a 300-mile bus ride.
He was excited about what he saw.
The Bulldogs put on an offensive show in beating Estacada 77-66 on Friday night, Dec. 10, and, little more than half a day later, rolling past Molalla 85-68 on Saturday.
“I was pleased with the road trip,” Jones said. “I didn’t know how they would respond after two consecutive losses.”
Baker improved to 4-2 on the season.
Jones said he was especially impressed with how well the Bulldogs executed on offense.
After failing to score 60 points in a 60-58 loss at Fruitland on Dec. 7 and a 57-52 loss to Homedale on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Bulldogs were much more efficient during the road trip.
That’s particularly so from long range — Baker had 10 3-pointers against Estacada, and nine more against Molalla.
Baker had six 3’s in the loss to Homedale.
Jones said the 3-point barrage against Estacada and Molalla resulted largely from the Bulldogs playing unselfishly.
“Those 3’s came from us getting to the key, drawing an extra defender, and then kicking the ball out,” Jones said. “I’ll take those shots all game long. We have multiple guys who can shoot it.”
He was also happy to see the Bulldogs play at the frenetic pace that he prefers, despite playing four games in five days, including three games in three days, with a cross-state trip thrown in.
“I told the guys before Friday’s game that I don’t want to have any excuses about playing three games in three nights,” Jones said. “They came out and played hard.”
So did Estacada on Friday night.
Playing on their home court, the Rangers took a 10-point lead in the first quarter and led 21-16 after the first eight minutes.
But Jones said he wasn’t worried.
He said that based on Baker’s performance in the first quarter, and in particular the good shots they were taking, he felt it was “just a matter of time before we start making those open looks.”
It didn’t take long.
Baker dominated the second quarter, outscoring Estacada 27-13 to lead 43-34 at halftime.
The Rangers had several short rallies in the second half, but Baker generally maintained a lead between six and a dozen points.
Isaiah Jones had 11 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.
Hudson Spike added 16 points, Jaxon Logsdon 13, Jaron Long 12 and Paul Hobson and Grant Gambleton had eight points each.
Logsdon had three 3-pointers, and Isaiah Jones, Spoke and Hobson had two each.
Jebron Jones said the balanced scoring reflects the unselfish play that led to open shots.
“It doesn’t matter who scores, it only matters that we score,” he said. “It’s just more fun to play in that style.”
Any concerns that Jones had about Baker being fatigued after its marathon week were quickly dispelled Saturday afternoon at Molalla.
Eight Bulldogs scored in the first quarter as Baker raced to a 28-13 lead.
Baker scored 28 more points in the second quarter to lead 56-38 at halftime, the 56 points the most the Bulldogs have scored in a half this season.
“We had a great pregame talk about finishing the road trip strong,” Jones said.
Baker continued to share the ball, with players who have a decent shot looking to make one extra pass that gives a teammate a wide open shot.
And as was the case the previous evening against Estacada, Baker distributed the scoring.
Ten Bulldogs got on the board, led by Long with 17, Isaiah Jones with 16, and Spike with 15.
“When we are balancing in scoring we’re kind of tough to guard,” Jebron Jones said. “If they key on one person, then somebody else is going to have an opportunity to succeed.”
He was also pleased to see Baker draw 25 fouls, and make 20 of 29 free throws.
“We attacked the rim, which I challenged the kids to do,” Jones said. “Free throws were a big part of the whole game.”
Baker outscored Molalla 20-10 at the foul line.
The Bulldogs now will prepare for their second long trip in as many weekends, as Baker travels to Klamath Falls for a game Friday, Dec. 17 against Mazama at 7 p.m., and against Klamath Union on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Jones said he looks at the long bus rides as an opportunity for team unity.
“They are a fun group to be around, on and off the court,” he said. “That’s where memories are made. I’m proud of how hard they’re working. They’re getting better.”
