Baker’s tennis teams dominated Mac-Hi on Saturday, April 23, at the Ash Grove courts, winning seven of eight matches.
In boys singles, Baker’s Danny Cunningham beat Connor Batchelor, 6-0, 6-1, and Caleb Hills beat Bryan Garcia in a pro set, 8-2.
Baker’s No. 1 boys doubles team of Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal, avenged a loss on April 7 at Milton-Freewater to Jose Gomez and Sean Molina. The Mac-Hi duo won the earlier match, 7-6 (11-9) and 7-5.
But on Saturday at Baker, Hills and Yencopal won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
In girls matches, Baker’s Sarah Plummer beat Avery Lewis, 6-1, 6-3, Isabel Cunningham topped Laura Gomez, 6-3, 7-5, and Campbell Vanderwiele beat Nely Villegas 8-0 in a pro set.
In girls doubles, Baker’s team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby beat Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower, 6-1, 6-1.
Baker’s doubles team of Tristen Tritt and Daphne Thomas lost a pro set 8-4 to Coral Quist and Marta Domine.
Baker has another busy week, with home matches set for Monday, April 25, against La Grande, then a visit to La Grande on Tuesday, April 26, and back to the Ash Grove courts on Wednesday, April 27, starting at 4 p.m. against Four Rivers of Ontario, and Thursday, April 28, against Nyssa, also starting at 4 p.m.
