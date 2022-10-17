It was an exciting homecoming atmosphere at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 14, when the Bulldogs played host to the Madras White Buffalos.
The home crowd didn’t have to wait long for a play to stand and cheer for, and there were many others to come as the Bulldogs romped 41-14 and improved to 5-2 on the season.
In just the second minute of the game, freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones caught a pass from junior quarterback Paul Hobson and beat the Madras defense for an 11-yard touchdown.
Junior Hudson Spike’s extra point gave Baker a quick 7-0 lead.
Senior Tate Powell made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. The White Buffalos moved the ball well, relying on a big offensive line and shifty running back Cael White.
“We knew Madras was going to be a good test for us,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “They had some athletes and a sound scheme.”
The scheme had flaws, of course, and Baker stopped Madras on fourth down to regain possession at the Bulldog 20.
Baker immediately took advantage, as junior receiver Malaki Myer made a remarkable sprint for an 80-yard touchdown reception from Hobson.
Baker led 14-0 after Spike’s extra point.
The Madras offense overcame a couple penalties on the next possession, which culminated in a touchdown run and PAT that halved Baker’s lead to 14-7 in the final minute of the first quarter.
But the scoring wasn’t quite over.
Jones duplicated his feat at La Grande last month, taking the kickoff at his own 12 and using both his agility and his speed to navigate the Madras coverage team for a touchdown with 16 seconds on the clock.
Baker led 21-7 after the first quarter.
Madras stayed in the game by scoring its second running touchdown, this time from a yard out, early in the second quarter to get within 21-14.
The White Buffalos twice had first downs by just a few inches, confirmed by a chain measurement.
Baker again responded, though, closing out the first-half scoring on Hobson’s 8-yard pass to Spike with 3 seconds left to boost the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-14 at halftime.
“Happy with our offensive execution, we just didn’t get a chance to run a lot of plays on offense,” Ramos said. “We just continued to make big plays.”
With its plodding ground game, Madras dominated the time of possession, running 82 offensive plays to Baker’s 33.
In the second half Baker took advantage of Madras turnovers.
Spike’s interception in the end zone led to a Baker drive that concluded with Jones’ 1-yard touchdown catch from Hobson. After a missed extra point, Baker led 34-14.
With Madras forced to pass, Myer was ready from his cornerback position.
Early in the fourth quarter he stepped in front of a Madras receiver and ran untouched for a 17-yard score. Spike’s PAT was the final point of the game.
Baker gave up 353 total yards to Madras, including 280 on the ground. But Baker offset the yards with three interceptions, and the Bulldogs held Madras to just 3 of 15 on third down.
“Our defense needs to get more stops when those opportunities arise,” Ramos said. “It was a balanced team effort on offense. Dash (Bloomer) had a good game defensively.”
Bloomer had five solo and eight assisted tackles. David Shaw and Jones each had two tackles for loss, and Izek Cleveland had one. Jones also had Baker’s other interception.
Hobson was efficient, completing 14 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior Kayden Garvin had another strong game at running back, gaining 78 yards on seven carries. Myer had four catches for 97 yards, Jones six for 72 yards, and Spike three catches for 68 yards.
Hobson threw one interception, and Baker lost two fumbles.
“Not happy with our 3 turnovers — lost possessions that are scoring opportunities,” Ramos said.
Baker is in second place in the Greater Oregon League with a 2-1 league record, behind La Grande and Pendleton/Nixyaawii, both at 3-0. Those two teams will break the tie at the top of the league when they play Friday, Oct. 21 at Pendleton.
After two straight home games, Baker returns to the road, traveling to Prineville this weekend to take on Crook County Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The Cowboys are 1-2 in league play, 3-4 overall.
Baker concludes its league and regular seasons on Friday, Oct. 28 against Pendleton/Nixyaawii at 7 p.m. at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
