On a night devoted to honoring seniors and raising money for the fight against breast cancer, the Baker girls basketball team was similarly generous in its play.
The Bulldogs had assists on their first seven baskets and went on to a 62-21 win over Mac-Hi on Friday, Feb. 4, in the Baker gym.
Baker stayed unbeaten at 4-0 atop the Greater Oregon League standings with two league games remaining.
Baker, 15-5 overall, rebounded from a 58-48 loss at Nyssa on Feb. 1, and moved up to third in the state Class 4A rankings.
Before tipoff, Baker honored seniors Katie Wilde and Aiyana Radford. Senior cheerleader Alexis Conant was also recognized.
In the first 3 minutes of the game, juniors Rylee Elms and Jozie Ramos traded baskets, and assists, as Baker scored the first 8 points.
Ramos assisted Elms on two baskets and Elms returned the favor on Ramos’ first basket.
Makenzie Flanagan, Skylar Roy and Sydnee Pierce also had assists as Baker took an 18-4 lead after the first quarter.
Macey Moore, who had 8 points, said the flurry of assists in the first quarter was a product of the players’ familiarity with each other.
“It just kind of happened,” Moore said. “We’ve been playing together forever so it’s kind of just automatic.”
Moore said the Bulldogs played with extra motivation coming off the loss at Nyssa, which snapped a 5-game winning streak.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said Baker’s unself play in the first quarter exemplifies the type of offense the Bulldogs strive for.
“That’s what we want — we shared the ball really well and found our teammates really well,” he said.
If anything, Ramos said, Baker was a trifle too unselfish on a few occasions, making a pass when taking the shot was probably the better option.
But he wasn’t complaining after a 41-point win, the ideal response, he said, following a loss.
“The girls came out ready to play and they brought the energy early,” Ramos said.
Moore and Jozie Ramos each had two baskets to open the second quarter as Baker extended its lead to 26-4.
Brooklyn Jaca, who had 11 points, swished a 3-pointer from the corner late in the half and Baker led 38-9 at halftime.
The second half was anticlimactic. Baker held Mac-Hi to fewer than 8 points in every quarter.
Jozie Ramos led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Elms added 16, and Pierce had five.
Baker can clinch the GOL title by beating La Grande Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Baker gym. Tipoff is set for about 6 p.m. Baker beat the Tigers 51-43 on Jan. 28, at La Grande.
The Baker girls JV team played the Powder Valley varsity on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Baker gym. The Badgers won, 35-29.
MAC-HI (21)
Herndon 0 0-0 0, Perkins 0 1-3 1, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Leber 2 2-2 7, Rhoads 4 5-8 13, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Vadillo 0 0-2 0. Lara 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 8-15 21.
BAKER (62)
Elms 7 2-3 16, Flanagan 1 1-2 3, Wilde 1 0-0 2, Gyllenberg 0 0-0 0, Pierce 2 1-2 5, Ramos 7 3-3 17, Roy 0 0-0 2, Jaca 4 2-3 11, Moore 3 2-2 8. Totals 25 11-17 62.
Mac-Hi 4 5 7 5 — 21
Baker 18 20 16 8 — 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.