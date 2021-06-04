In front of a sizable crowd in the Baker High gymnasium, the Bulldogs dominated Powder Valley, 48-27, on Wednesday, June 2.
It was a rare matchup between the Class 4A Bulldogs and Class 1A Badgers.
The teams also played, at North Powder, on Jan. 28, 2020, with Baker winning by a nearly identical score, 49-27.
Before Wednesday’s game at BHS, Baker coach Mat Sand said he emphasized the importance of communication with his team, which has had limited practice time during this shortened season.
“You have to learn how to let the game come to you, because if you try to force it and do more than it’s allowing you to do it’s going to be a trainwreck,” Sand said.
Baker was tested immediately when point guard Sydney Keller, the team’s sole senior and veteran from the Bulldogs 2019 state championship team, picked up two early fouls.
Sophomore Sydnee Pierce came off the bench and had an early basket.
Sand was excited to see how the experience boosted Pierce’s confidence.
“To see her come out and have the game that she had, that’s her building that confidence, and her understanding her role for this team,” Sand said.
Pierce ended up with nine points.
Baker built a 14-5 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 27-14 at halftime.
Despite the lead, Sand said he told his team in the locker room that they couldn’t relax against the Badgers, a perennial Class 1A power.
He said he wrote three words on the blackboard — rebounds, execute, defense.
“Rebounds are a huge thing for us, I’m a firm believer that rebounds and free throws win games,” Sand said. “The second thing was execute. Being patient with your execution, wait for it to come to you, and play good solid defense, which we did.”
Baker held the Badgers to just four points in the third quarter, while the Bulldogs scored 17 points — five by Pierce — to extend the lead to 44-18 entering the final quarter.
Sophomore Jozie Ramos scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the third period, despite facing double teams much of the time.
“I thought it was awesome, she came out and let the game come to her, and she made shots that she was missing before,” Sand said of Ramos. “That’s the type of player she is, she is so wise with her approach to the game.”
Sand said he was pleased with Baker’s overall performance.
“I was really happy with the whole team effort, it’s not just one individual,” he said.
Seniors Belle Blair and McKenzie Leggett led the Badgers with six points each, and senior Keanna Bingham had five.
Rylee Elms and Keller had six points each for Baker. Macey Moore had four points.
Wednesday, June 2
POWDER VALLEY (27)
Blair 3 0-0 6, DJ Bingham 1 0-0 2, K. Leggett 0 3-6 3, Wallace 0 0-0 0, K. Bingham 2 1-2 5, J. Bingham 1 0-0 2, M. Leggett 0 6-8 6, A. Bingham 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 11-14 27.
BAKER (48)
Elms 3 0-0 6, Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Jaca 1 1-2 3, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Keller 2 2-4 6, Pierce 4 0-0 9, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Roy 0 0-0 0, Paulsen 0 0-0 0, Ramos 7 6-9 20, Robb 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-15 48.
Powder Valley 5 9 4 9 — 27
Baker 14 13 17 4 — 48
Three-point baskets — Pierce. Total fouls — Powder Valley 11, Baker 16.
Thursday, June 3
BAKER (80)
Elms 2 0-0 4, Flanagan 4 0-0 8, Jaca 3 0-0 6, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Keller 6 0-0 12, Pierce 6 0-0 13, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Roy 0 0-0 0, Paulsen 0 0-0 0, Ramos 9 1-2 19, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 8 0-2 17. Totals 38 1-4 80.
ONTARIO (15)
Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Esquivel 0 0-0 0, Oester 1 0-0 2, Ortega 2 0-0 5, Pearson 2 0-0 4, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 15.
Baker 18 14 25 23 — 80
Ontario 4 2 2 7 — 15
Three-point baskets — Pierce, Moore, Ortega. Total fouls — Baker 8, Ontario 8.
