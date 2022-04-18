Baker pitchers Silas Carter and Logan Capon each allowed Ontario just two hits, and the Bulldog batters were equally dominant as Baker rolled past the Tigers 14-0 and 11-1 in a doubleheader Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Carter, who threw in the first game, and Capon both earned complete-game, five-inning wins as Baker improved to 4-0 in the Greater Oregon League on a chilly, cloudy afternoon.
Carter had five strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.
Capon struck out seven Ontario batters.
Offensively, Baker scored all the runs it would need in the first inning of both games, with three runs in the first game and six runs to open the second game.
In the opening game, Baker scored all three of its first-inning runs with two outs.
Hudson Spike doubled with one out, and after the second out he stole third and scored on a passed ball.
After Capon and Thomas Smithson singled, Cole Hester drove in both with a ground ball up the middle.
Baker broke the game open with seven more runs in the second inning. Jaxon Logsdon and Capon had back-to-back two-run doubles. Hester drove in another run with a single, and Connor Chastain had another two-run double to cap the inning.
Hester was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Capon was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Logsdon 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
In the second game Ontario took a 1-0 lead on an unearned run in the top of the first.
But Baker responded immediately, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first.
Spike had an RBI single and Chastain hit a sacrifice fly as Baker took advantage of multiple walks and errors.
Baker added single runs in the second, third and fourth innings, before ending the game by 10-run rule with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
After dominating both Ontario and Mac-Hi to open its league season, Baker faces what’s likely to be a much more formidable challenge on Wednesday, April 20, when La Grande comes to the Sports Complex for a key league doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
The Tigers are 13-1 overall and also opened the league season by sweeping both Mac-Hi and Ontario. La Grande beat Mac-Hi 12-0 and 17-0, and Ontario 14-1 and 19-1.
“They are the reigning league champs,” Smith said of the Tigers. “We are definitely playing better baseball as of late but will need to play error free defense and our pitchers have to command the strike zone and trust our defense. Offensively, we have to be confident and aggressive at the plate. It will be a great test for our baseball team.”
