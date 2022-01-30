The long-awaited showdown turned into a Baker blowout.
The Baker boys basketball team traveled to La Grande on Friday, Jan. 28, to take on the 10-1 Tigers with much at stake besides the longtime rivalry.
The winner would gain the inside track to the Greater Oregon League title, and move higher in the Class 4A rankings.
Both teams came in with six-game winning streaks.
La Grande’s recent victories included a 62-56 win on Jan. 19 at Class 5A Pendleton, the last team to beat Baker, 84-66 on Dec. 21.
But what appeared on paper to be a toss up turned out quite differently in front of a raucous home crowd in the La Grande gym.
Isaiah Jones scored the first two baskets to give Baker a 4-0 lead, Hudson Spike’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 9-3, and the Bulldogs were never seriously threatened in the final three quarters of a dominating 67-41 win.
“That was one of the funnest games I’ve been a part of in my coaching and playing career,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said on Sunday morning, Jan. 30. “I’m still getting text messages today from people about Friday’s game. It was a great atmosphere.”
Jones played college basketball at Eastern Oregon University.
After Jace Show’s 3-pointer narrowed Baker’s lead to 12-6 midway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs closed the quarter with an 8-2 run to lead 20-8.
In the second quarter, Baker’s pressure defense — in particular a halfcourt trap — befuddled the Tigers, leading to multiple steals and layins.
The Bulldogs converted three straight steals into easy baskets midway through the quarter — two by Isaiah Jones — to push the lead to 35-14.
“We have a lot of athletes out there on the court with quick feed and hands, and as coaches it’s our job to put them in the best position to succeed,” Jebron Jones said. “La Grande got flustered, and they never really recovered from that. I think we came out playing really great defense.”
Paul Hobson had another breakaway after a steal to give Baker a 42-20 lead with 1:12 left, and Diego Quintela capped the scoring with the second of his three 3-pointers to give Baker a 45-20 lead.
The Bulldogs led 47-23 at halftime, and La Grande never mounted a serious rally in the final two quarters.
“That was the best first half we’ve played all year,” Jebron Jones said.
La Grande made seven 3-pointers in the first half, but only one two-point field goal.
“They shoot a lot of 3’s, and we knew that coming in,” Jones said. “Only one or two out of those seven 3’s in the first half were uncontested, and the rest we had a hand in their face, and they just made the shot.”
Although seven 3-pointers in a half would normally cause serious concern for a coach, Jones said he had no complaints with Baker’s defense in holding the Tigers to just 23 points in the first two quarters.
“That was the best half of defense we’ve played all year long,” he said.
With a 24-point lead at halftime, Jones said he emphasized to his team in the locker room that they needed to continue to play with energy and focus.
Although the second half was relatively placid compared with the first — Baker scored 20 points, fewer than half its first-half output — the Bulldogs continued to stifle the Tigers, holding them to 18 points.
“Eighteen points is another great half of defense,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to play with a big lead like that, it’s human nature. But I have nothing negative to say about how we played the entire game.”
Isaiah Jones led a balanced Baker offense with 18 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Spike added 16, Quintela 11 and Hobson eight.
Jebron Jones said he told the team before the game that “it’s OK to be nervous. I understand. But the rims are still 10 feet high and the court is still the same size. Hopefully that put them more at ease.”
The win gives Baker sole possession of first place in the GOL standings at 3-0.
The Bulldogs also swapped places in the Class 4A rankings with La Grande, moving to sixth while the Tigers fell to eighth.
Baker improved to 13-3 overall, and capped an undefeated January with its seventh win during the month.
Jones said his challenge is to prevent the Bulldogs from getting complacent after their recent run of wins.
“I talked to the guys after the game, and told them to celebrate this game the whole weekend, but when it gets to Monday we need to forget about La Grande and move on to the next challenge,” he said.
Jones said freshman starting guard Jaron Long, who was carried off the court at La Grande with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter, seemed to be recovering well.
Jones said he would know more about Long’s prognosis on Monday, Jan. 31.
Baker travels to Nyssa on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for a 6:30 p.m. PST tipoff. Nyssa is 3-14 on the season.
Baker’s game against Vale, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Baker gym, was postponed due to a lack of referees. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Baker gym.
BAKER (67)
Logsdon 0 1-2 1, Harper 0 0-0 0, Gambleton 2 0-0 4, Quintela 4 0-0 11, Younger 1 1-2 3, Molina 0 0-0 0, Spike 7 0-0 16, Jones 6 6-6 18, Long 3 0-1 6, Hobson 3 1-3 8, Charbonneau 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-14 67.
LA GRANDE (41)
Tsiatsos 2 0-0 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, Young 0 0-0 0, A. Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Bell 8 1-2 21, C. Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Huntsman 0 0-0 0, Show 2 0-0 6, Hutchins 2 0-0 5, Staab 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-4 41.
Baker 20 27 13 7 — 67
La Grande 8 15 12 6 — 41
