The Baker girls basketball team was expecting to open Greater Oregon League play against what’s likely to be its biggest obstacle to winning the league title — the La Grande Tigers.
But it turned out quite differently.
After the scheduled Jan. 11 game against La Grande in the Baker gym was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Tigers, the Bulldogs instead traveled to Milton-Freewater on Friday, Jan. 14, to take on the Mac-Hi Pioneers.
And the game wasn’t nearly as competitive as a contest against La Grande is likely to be.
Baker ran to a 22-3 lead after one quarter and went on to a 66-10 romp over Mac-Hi.
The Bulldogs, ranked fifth in the Class 4A standings, improved to 10-4 with its fourth win in five games.
Jozie Ramos had six of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter. Macey Moore matched Ramos with six points, and Brooklyn Jaca and Sydnee Pierce added four each as the Bulldogs took control from the opening minutes.
Baker’s offense slowed a bit in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs scored half as many points.
But it hardly mattered, with Baker’s defense holding the Pioneers to a single point as the Bulldogs led 33-4 at halftime.
Baker scored 22 more points in the third quarter, with seven Bulldogs scoring.
Baker takes a break from its league schedule by playing host to Vale tonight, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.
Baker then plays host to GOL rival Ontario on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. The Tigers are 0-9 on the season, and they lost 51-19 to Mac-Hi on Jan. 8.
