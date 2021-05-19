Traveling to Idaho for their last game of the season, the Baker baseball team dominated the McCall-Donnelly Vandals 21-5 on Tuesday, May 18.
“It was a good trip, the kids had fun, it was nice weather. It was a late night but it was all good,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
The Bulldogs won their final four games to finish with a 10-6 record.
Junior Hayden Younger started on the mound for Baker against McCall-Donnelly. Younger allowed just two runs and had three strikeouts in four innings.
Junior Connor Chastain pitched one inning, and Thomas Smithson and Silas Carter each recorded an inning in relief.
With much of his pitching rotation being seniors, Smith said he was glad to have a chance to let some younger pitchers get game experience.
“We wanted to get those guys that will be returning for us (some innings),” Smith said. “We expect Hayden to be one of our league starters next year.”
Offensively, Smith mentioned four Bulldogs who had stellar final games.
Senior Zander Arriaga had a grand slam and six RBIs in all to lead the attack.
Fellow senior Mason Van Arsdall had a two-run double, and senior Andrew Zellars and Carter, a junior, each had two hits and one RBI.
Smith said he was glad the game was extended to eight innings, as younger players, including sophomores Smithson and Kai Ogan, got valuable varsity experience.
Though traveling to McCall was a bit out of the way, Smith has no regrets giving the team, especially the seniors, one more time to bond.
“It was a good team bonding trip, had a little more time on the bus. They seemed to enjoy themselves, they came out and played loose and played well,” Smith said. “It was a good end. I just want to once again thank the seniors for all they’ve done for the program, and their leadership in that regard.”
