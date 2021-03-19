The Baker girls soccer team dominated Ontario Thursday, March 18 at the Sports Complex, topping the Tigers 6-1 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
All of the Bulldogs’ offense took place in the first half.
Freshman Daphne Thomas and sophomore Sydnee Pierce each scored a pair of goals, and freshman Jozie Livingston added another score. Baker’s other goal came on an own goal by Ontario. Baker led 6-0 at halftime.
“It was good, they were starting to get their legs, so I think they could run the whole game, it was nice to see that they can keep the pressure,” Baker coach Eric Layton said.
In the second half, rather than pushing for more shots on goal, Layton challenged the Bulldogs to focus on passing.
Layton is looking forward to Baker’s next action, a rematch against La Grande, at La Grande, on April 1. The Tigers beat Baker 9-1 on March 10.
“Getting a win against Ontario is pretty big, but the big bull’s-eye would be La Grande, traveling there and just performing well,” Layton said.
