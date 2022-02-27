Sisters won the opening tip off.
Baker won pretty much everything else.
Playing like a team whose season was in the balance, the Bulldogs dominated the Outlaws, 61-38, in a Class 4A boys play-in game Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26, in the Baker gym.
Baker’s aggressive defense kept the Outlaws off balance from the start, and the Bulldogs mixed an array of inside baskets and 3-pointers to forge a big lead in the first half and then cruise to the win in an anticlimactic final two quarters.
The Bulldogs now will travel to Gladstone, southeast of Portland, for a playoff game on Friday, March 4. Game time has not been set.
The winner advances to the eight-team state tournament March 10-12 at Coos Bay.
“The kids did a great job,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “They had a great week of practice and it translated to the game. I was real proud.”
After Sisters’ Max Palanuk tapped the opening tip to a teammate, Baker’s Jaron Long stole the ball and streaked downcourt for a layin less than half a minute later for the game’s first points.
Baker never trailed in improving its season record to 18-6.
Richard Huffman scored inside to tie the score at 2, but Long scored the next two baskets, one on a long outlet pass from Hudson Spike. Baker led 6-2, and Sisters coach Chad Rush called timeout with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
The brief break didn’t interrupt Baker’s momentum.
Isaiah Jones hit a 3-pointer, and after Palanuk’s basket, Paul Hobson also made a 3-pointer to push Baker’s lead to 12-4.
Hobson swished another long ball half a minute later and the Bulldogs were up 15-6 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
He followed that with one of Baker’s half dozen first quarter steals and a layin that boosted Baker’s lead to double digits, at 17-6, for the first time.
Sisters (9-15) closed the first quarter with a brief rally featuring Palanuk’s inside basket and a 3-pointer by Mehyke Froelich that cut Baker’s lead to 17-11 at the break.
But the Outlaws never got closer.
Long, who scored Baker’s first basket in each of the first three quarters, had consecutive baskets, one layin and one acrobatic runner in the lane, to give Baker a 21-11 lead.
“I definitely felt like we played our game,” said Long, who scored a game-high 19 points. “We shared the ball really well.”
After Palanuk’s inside hoop cut Baker’s lead to 25-17, Baker ended the first half on a 13-2 run.
Jones and Grant Gambleton had consecutive 3-pointers, Long had two more baskets and Spike capped a 13-0 stretch with Baker’s sixth 3-pointer of the half.
Huffman scored the final basket of the half, but Baker had already doubled up the Outlaws, 38-19.
There was no drama in the final 16 minutes.
Six Bulldogs scored in the third quarter as the lead swelled to as much as 27 points on Jones’ 3-pointer with 3:56 left.
Hobson, who finished with 16 points, nailed consecutive 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to give Baker its biggest lead at 61-31.
The Bulldogs had 11 3-pointers — four by Hobson, three by Jones. Sisters had just two.
But it was Baker’s harassing defensive looks, including a fullcourt press and a halfcourt trap at times, that flustered Sisters and kept the Outlaws from establishing any offensive rhythm.
And when Sisters got into its halfcourt sets, Baker clogged the passing lanes and deflected multiple passes leading to steals and easy baskets in transition.
“I think our intensity on defense was there from the very beginning,” Jebron Jones said. “We created a few turnovers and got some easy baskets and that changed the momentum in our favor early on.”
Jones was also pleased with Baker’s offensive efficiency.
“We attacked the paint early on and got some easy baskets and that opened things up outside,” he said.
Although Jones said he always emphasizes to his players that they won’t “live or die with the 3-pointer,” neither does he discourage them from taking open shots when they’ve had a chance to set their feet and square their shoulders.
“When the kids are in rhythm they’re pretty good shooters,” Jones said.
It was a fast-paced game, due in part to a relative scarcity of fouls — just eight were called, six on Baker, in the first half. Baker shot just three free throws, and Sisters two.
Jones said he was happy to see the Bulldogs playing together and having fun. The team’s mentality was vastly different after the win over Sisters compared with the previous game, a loss to La Grande, also in the Baker gym, in the Greater Oregon League championship game on Feb. 19.
“Our body language tonight was completely different from a week ago, which was great to see,” Jones said.
The challenge now, he said, is to maintain that momentum, and attitude, during practices this week in preparation for the game at Gladstone.
SISTERS (38)
Maddox-Castle 0 0-0 0, Schwarts 0 0-0 0, Huffman 4 0-0 8, Scott 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Palanuk 7 1-1 18, Silva 0 0-0 0, Pittman 1 1-1 3, Martin 0 0-0 0, Merillo 2 0-0 4, Froehlich 1 0-0 3, Scholl 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-2 38.
BAKER (61)
Logsdon 0 0-0 0, Harper 0 0-0 0, Gambleton 1 0-0 3, Quintela 1 0-0 3, Younger 0 0-0 0, Molina 1 0-0 2, Spike 2 2-2 7, Jones 4 0-0 11, Long 9 0-0 19, Hobson 6 0-0 16, Charbonneau 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 2-3 61.
Sisters 11 8 12 7 — 38
Baker 17 21 17 6 — 61
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.