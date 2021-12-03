The Baker girls basketball team opened its season Thursday, Dec. 2 by treating the visiting Homedale Trojans like younger siblings who can’t keep their older sisters from grabbing the ball whenever they want it.
The pressing early question wasn’t when Homedale would score its first point.
Or even when the Trojans would take their first shot.
The intrigue was when they would advance the ball beyond halfcourt.
It took almost two minutes for Homedale to accomplish that basic feat, and by then Baker’s suffocating press had yielded five steals.
This dismal start didn’t doom the Trojans’ chances completely, though, as the Bulldogs failed to convert most of the steals into points.
Baker led just 4-0 when Homedale’s Laney Swallow scored inside for the Trojans’ first basket.
Homedale even led briefly, 9-8, on Swallow’s reverse layin with 1:20 left in the first quarter.
But the Bulldogs dominated the second half and went on to win 66-36 to give new coach Buell Gonzales Jr. his first win in Baker.
“I love their positive attitudes and their coachability,” Gonzales, who is also the Baker School District’s athletic director, said of the team he started coaching less than a month ago. Mat Sand, who led the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class 4A state title, decided his business commitments in Western Oregon wouldn’t allow him to coach this season.
“This is a talented group,” Gonzales said. “There were a lot of positive things tonight.”
The list included junior Jozie Ramos, who began her third year as a starter by scoring a game-high 28 points, including the Bulldogs’ first six points and their last nine.
Gonzales said he was pleased with the full-court press that Baker deployed to start the game against the Trojans, who fell to 0-3 after losing last month to Idaho opponents New Plymouth (44-22) and Emmett (60-23).
He was less satisfied with the shooting struggles that prevented Baker from turning its defensive domination into a large early lead.
“We had trouble putting the ball in the basket,” Gonzales said.
After junior Sydnee Pierce’s steal and layin gave Baker an 8-2 lead, Homedale scored the next seven points to take its only lead of the game.
It was a brief advantage.
Pierce converted another steal into an easy basket to give Baker a 10-9 lead less than 30 seconds later.
Makenzie Flanagan finished off the first quarter with a pair of free throws and a basket off an assist from fellow junior Rylee Elms to give Baker a 14-9 lead.
The Bulldogs extended their run in the second quarter, scoring 14 straight points to lead 22-9.
But Homedale outscored Baker 11-3 the rest of the quarter, and Cheyenne Kelly’s layin at the halftime buzzer trimmed Baker’s lead to 25-20.
The Trojans couldn’t carry their momentum into the second half.
Baker scored 10 of the first 12 points, with juniors Brooklyn Jaca and Taylor Gyllenberg each scoring four points in the run.
Ramos drew her fourth foul and went to the bench with 1:23 left in the third quarter, but the Trojans didn’t take advantage of her absence.
Baker senior Katie Wilde hit an 18-footer in the last minute of the third quarter to boost Baker’s lead to 43-26.
The Bulldogs dominated the fourth quarter, 23-10. Six Bulldogs scored in the quarter, led by Ramos, who had 11 points and never picked up her fifth foul.
Gonzales said Baker was much more efficient in executing its half-court offense in the second half.
“They settled down and took their time,” he said.
Jaca had eight points. Gyllenberg, Flanagan and Pierce had six points each, and Elms scored five points.
Baker returns to the court Tuesday, Dec. 7, traveling to Pendleton for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against the Class 5A Buckaroos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.