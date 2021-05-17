Baker ran its late-season winning streak to three games with a dominant doubleheader performance at Nyssa on Saturday, May 14.
Baker won 22-3 and 15-3 to improve to 9-6 with one game left.
All of Baker’s losses have been to La Grande.
“It’s been an enjoyable season,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
Baker didn’t qualify for a statewide tournament that will culminate the season.
In game one Saturday, senior Mason Van Arsdall gave up just three runs on three hits. Van Arsdall had a shutout through three innings, while he and his teammates were putting up 12 runs.
“Mason threw very well, he gave up a couple of runs, a few more walks than we wanted, but threw a one-hitter through four, and we ended up with a one-hitter in the game,” Smith said.
Baker scored at least twice in each of its five at-bats, including eight runs in the fifth as the game ended by 10-run mercy rule.
Senior Andrew Zellars drove in six runs in going 3 for 3 with two doubles.
Junior Connor Chastain went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, seniors Payton Shirtcliff and Van Arsdall drove in three runs each, and juniors Silas Carter and Cody Skidgel, and freshman Hudson Spike, each had two RBIs.
“They were having a good time,” Smith said. “We said this could be our last game, it’s one of those you got to go out and give it their all, they came out swinging their bats.”
Senior Zander Arriaga pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a hit.
In game two, Smith decided to hand the ball over to Skidgel, and the junior delivered, allowing three runs over five innings, striking out five and walking only one batter.
“Cody threw real well, he threw a lot of strikes,” Smith said. “He’s had a sore arm the last week or so, so we kind of held him out but it worked out pretty well.”
Baker’s offense continued to shine in game two, as the Bulldogs were able to take the lead after the top of the first, and scored 10 of their 15 runs between the third and fifth innings.
Zellars continued his torrid day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with four more RBIs to finish with 10 on the day.
Spike went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and Arriaga drove in a pair of runs.
Also seeing some playing time throughout the doubleheader were sophomores Thomas Smithson and Kai Ogan, and freshman Cole Hester. Ogan, who started in game two, is a player Smith sees as the Bulldogs’ first baseman next spring.
“Getting those guys some experience, get some game-like action, Kai, I expect him to be our starting first baseman next year, so it’s good to get him some action,” Smith said. “He has a pretty good on base percentage, he draws a lot of walks.”
Junior Hayden Younger relieved Skidgel in the sixth and held Nyssa scoreless to end the game by mercy rule.
Although Baker didn’t qualify for the state tournament — which, like other high school events is not sanctioned this year as usual by the Oregon School Activities Association — Smith said he’s grateful for the time he and assistant coach Al McCauley have had with the players, some of whom Smith has worked with for eight years.
“This was a good group of seniors to show our young guys how to play the game,” Smith said. “I thought it was a productive year given the circumstances.”
Baker completes its season today by traveling to McCall, Idaho, for a single game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.