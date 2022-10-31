Baker’s promising football season came to a disappointing conclusion with a 49-7 loss to Pendleton on Friday, Oct. 28 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
Baker’s second straight loss ended the Bulldogs’ bid for a Class 4A playoff berth.
The Bulldogs finished 5-4 overall, 2-3 in the newly constituted Greater Oregon League, which added four teams this fall — Pendleton, Crook County, Madras and The Dalles.
“Well, kids played hard,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “I mean a lot of adversity with, you know, starters out and young guys having to step in and fill roles and so, you know, up against a really, really good football team.”
Baker, already without running back and safety Jaxon Logsdon due to injury, lost another starter for the season’s final game, as Rasean Jones, the dynamic freshman wide receiver, kick returner and defensive back, was also hurt. Junior Dash Bloomer, one of Baker’s top tacklers, also missed Friday’s game.
The Buckaroos, 7-2 overall with a lone Greater Oregon League loss coming to league champion La Grande, took the opening kickoff and moved down the field, relying mainly on senior running back Payton Lambert. He ran 33 yards for the game’s first touchdown, and Pendleton led 7-0 about three minutes into the game.
Baker couldn’t gain a first down on its first possession, and after taking over on the Bulldogs’ 24 yard line, the Buckaroos quickly scored again to lead 14-0.
The Buckaroos had two more touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 27-0, but Baker answered with its best offensive play of the game.
Junior wide receiver Malaki Myer ran a perfect route and fellow junior Paul Hobson hit Myer in stride for a 48-yard touchdown. Junior Hudson Spike’s PAT cut Pendleton’s lead to 27-7.
But the Buckaroos denied Baker any momentum, scoring with 30 seconds left in the first half on a 23-yard pass to lead 35-7 at the break.
Pendleton scored on two short touchdown runs in the third quarter to make it 49-7.
“The challenge was to come out and just compete for 48 minutes, you know, on senior night,” Ramos said. “And I thought for the most part we did that. You know, we had some things didn’t go our way, but kids played hard.”
Pendleton held Baker to 207 total yards. Hobson completed 13 of 27 passes for 150 yards. Myer had five catches for 98 yards, and Spike had six catches for 49 yards.
Kayden Garvin led Baker with 27 yards on 10 carries.
Senior David Shaw had six tackles, including a tackle for loss. Senior Tate Powell had four tackles.
The Buckaroos gained 327 yards, including 267 rushing yards. Pendleton converted all five of its third downs, while Baker was just 3 for 12.
