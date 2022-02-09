Baker girls basketball coach Jason Ramos was only able to interrupt La Grande’s momentum early in the game Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Baker gym.
Then his players went out and seized that momentum.
The Bulldogs spotted La Grande a 7-0 lead, but after a key run late in the first half Baker dominated en route to a 43-25 win that clinched the Greater Oregon League regular season title.
Baker, ranked third in the Class 4A standings, improved to 16-5 overall and remained perfect, at 5-0, in the GOL with one league game remaining.
La Grande, in second place, dropped to 3-2, and 10-8 overall.
Ramos called the timeout with 4:14 left in the first quarter after La Grande’s Addy Dunlap scored inside to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Baker, which won the first game between the rivals, 51-43 on Jan. 28, at La Grande, struggled from the opening tip Tuesday.
The Bulldogs had multiple turnovers, including a five-second call when they couldn’t inbound the ball.
Ramos said he told his players during the timeout to “just settle down” and “take care of the basketball.”
The brief break served its purpose.
Baker got its first points just 16 seconds after the timeout when Macey Moore whipped a pass to Brooklyn Jaca for an inside basket.
Moore, who had five points and two assists in the first quarter, followed that with a 3-pointer to cut La Grande’s lead to 7-5 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
After La Grande’s Kayle Collman made a free throw to give the Tigers a 10-9 lead, Baker senior Katie Wilde swished a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 12-10.
Baker never trailed again.
Which is not to say the Bulldogs took control immediately.
The second quarter was sometimes sloppy, with neither team able to establish a rhythm on offense. Both teams missed the front end of consecutive one-and-one free throw opportunities. There were multiple turnovers.
The key stretch was the final 38 seconds of the half.
After La Grande’s Grace Neer made a 16-footer to cut Baker’s lead to 18-16, the Bulldogs scored six points in the last 38 seconds. Jozie Ramos had two of the baskets. She also rebounded her owned missed free throw and passed to Moore for an inside basket.
“That was a great spurt at the end of the first half to get (the lead) to eight,” Jason Ramos said.
Baker extended the lead to 34-20 after three quarters, and the Bulldogs cruised from there.
Although Baker’s offense sputtered at times, Jason Ramos said he was pleased throughout the game with the Bulldogs’ defense.
That was a point of emphasis during recent practices, he said.
During Baker’s 51-43 win at La Grande, the Bulldogs were never able to pull away from the Tigers, due largely to defensive lapses that led to easy baskets.
Such miscues were rare during Tuesday’s game, as Baker held La Grande to 18 fewer points.
The Bulldogs had at least eight blocked shots, including six in the first half, two by Rylee Elms.
“It was a great defensive effort,” Ramos said.
Makenzie Flanagan, who had one of Baker’s blocked shots, said that after the first-quarter timeout following La Grande’s 7-0 start, the Bulldogs settled down and started “playing like we want to.”
As for Baker’s ability to swat away so many La Grande shots, Flanagan said that although she sometimes looks for chances to block a shot, in most cases “it just happens” as part of playing defense.
Fittingly, Elms capped the barrage of blocks by knocking away a shot with 15 seconds left.
Jozie Ramos had a game-high 14 points, and Moore added 13. Sydnee Pierce had seven points.
Makenna Shorts scored 13 of La Grande’s 25 points. No other Tiger had more than four.
Baker can wrap up an unbeaten league schedule Friday, Feb. 11, when the Bulldogs travel to Ontario to play the winless Tigers at 4 p.m. PST.
Win or lose, Baker will host the GOL playoff game on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. La Grande is the most likely opponent. The Tigers can clinch the berth by beating Mac-Hi on Friday, Feb. 11.
