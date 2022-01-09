The Baker girls basketball team seemed poised to do something that only one other Oregon team has accomplished this season.
Beat Crook County.
The Bulldogs were leading 24-19 in the third quarter on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Prineville.
Crook County, a Class 5A school (Baker is Class 4A), came into the game ranked second in the state with an 11-1 record.
But it wasn’t to be.
Crook County rallied with a 16-2 run that extended into the fourth quarter, and the Cowgirls then held off Baker’s comeback bid that saw the Bulldogs get within five points late before falling 42-35.
Baker coach Jason Ramos credited Crook County coach Bob Boback for employing a defensive strategy that had one player assigned to Jozie Ramos, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, and the four others playing zone defense.
“That kind of took us out of our game, and we struggled the whole game offensively,” said Jason Ramos, who is also Jozie’s dad.
He blamed himself for failing to make adjustments in the second half to counter Crook County’s tactics.
“I wanted to make a couple other adjustments and I just didn’t do that,” Ramos said. “I need to coach better in those situations.”
Crook County held Jozie Ramos to a season-low three points.
Baker rallied after trailing by as many as 11 points, but the Bulldogs’ struggles at the free throw line in the fourth quarter were costly.
Baker was 7 for 14 from the line in the final quarter — the seven missed points equalling the final margin.
“We missed too many free throws down the stretch,” Jason Ramos said.
That was disappointing not only because the misses thwarted the Baker rally, but because the Bulldogs otherwise did what he asked them to do — continue to play aggressively on offense and draw fouls.
A team trying to rally in the fourth quarter always wants to get free throws — it’s the only way to score points without time ticking away.
“Credit to the girls to get the chances; they attacked the basket,” Ramos said.
He described the loss as “a missed opportunity” to not only hand Crook County a rare loss, but to extend Baker’s win streak to four games with the Greater Oregon League season starting tonight, Jan. 11.
“They’re having a really good season,” Ramos said of Crook County. “We kind of knew what the matchup was going to be like.”
He said the disappointment after the game was similar to that for each of the Bulldogs’ three previous losses — two by a single point, and the third by three points.
The game at Crook County was close most of the way.
Baker led 12-11 after the first quarter, with Taylor Gyllenberg scoring 10 of Baker’s 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Taylor had a great first quarter shooting the ball,” Ramos said.
Baker led 20-19 at halftime and extended the lead to 24-19 before Crook County took over.
Gyllenberg was the only Bulldog in double figures, with 10. Rylee Elms and Macey Moore had eight points each.
The previous evening, Jan. 7, at Madras, Baker struggled early but dominated much of the final three quarters to beat the White Buffalos 59-43.
“We were a little sluggish out of the gate but once we got it going, things really started to click,” Ramos said.
Baker trailed 12-8 after the first quarter but then outscored Madras 14-4 in the second. Baker extended the lead to 40-29 after three quarters.
Ramos said the Bulldogs thrived on the pressure defense and transition offense, often spurred by steals, that is a hallmark of Baker basketball.
“That’s how we like to play all the time,” he said.
Moore led Baker with 15 points. Ramos added 13, Brooklyn Jaca had nine, Elms had eight and Makenzie Flanagan had seven.
Baker, 9-4 on the season and ranked ninth in Class 4A, now prepares to start the Greater Oregon League schedule by playing host to La Grande tonight at 6 p.m. in the Baker gym.
La Grande also made the trip to Central Oregon last weekend, and like Baker, the Tigers went 1-1, beating Madras, 55-50, and losing to Crook County, 43-41.
Jason Ramos said the comparison between Baker’s and La Grande’s results against the same two teams is interesting, but ultimately not terribly relevant to tonight’s league match up.
“La Grande keeps getting better as the season goes on, and it’s going to be a good test for us,” he said. “We’re going to have to play really well.”
BAKER (59)
Elms 4 0-1 8, Flanagan 3 1-1 7, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 0-0 2, Pierce 1 1-2 3, Ramos 6 0-0 13, Roy 1 0-0 2, Jaca 4 0-0 9, Moore 7 0-0 15. Totals 27 2-4 59.
MADRAS (43)
Wapshel 2 0-0 5, Martinez 1 0-0 2, Tanewasha 0 0-0 0, Harry 2 0-0 4, Poland 3 0-0 6, Buck 0 0-0 0, Davis 6 6-9 20, Ramirez 2 2-2 6. Totals. 16 8-11 43.
Baker 8 14 18 19 — 59
Madras 12 4 13 14 — 43
BAKER (35)
Elms 3 2-4 8, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 4 0-0 10, Pierce 0 1-6 1, Ramos 0 3-4 3, Roy 0 0-0 0, Jaca 0 1-2 3, Moore 3 2-5 8. Totals 12 9-21 35.
CROOK COUNTY (42)
Woodward 2 2-4 7, Weaver 5 7-13 17, Kasberger 1 0-0 2, Jonas 1 0-2 3, Bakes 4 4-6 12, Brooks 0 1-2 1. Totals. 12 14-27 42.
Baker 12 8 6 9 — 35
Crook County 11 8 8 15 — 42
