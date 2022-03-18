A late arrival kept the Baker softball team from taking any pregame batting practice before its season opener, but it didn’t affect the Bulldogs’ bats.
Baker scored three runs in the first inning on Thursday, March 17, at Heppner, and the Bulldogs went on to sweep Heppner/Ione in a doubleheader.
Baker rallied in the last inning with six runs to win the opener 13-10.
There was no such drama in the nightcap as the Bulldogs dominated from the start, winning 16-0 behind Kaycee Cuzick’s no-hitter in the circle and her pair of home runs. Makayla Rabourne also had a homer.
“I’m extremely happy with our hitting,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “Right out of the gate.”
Baker batters had just four strikeouts, compared with 12 for Heppner/Ione.
After taking the early 3-0 lead, Baker fell behind 8-3 after four innings. The Bulldogs narrowed the lead to 8-6, but Heppner/Ione scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 10-6. Baker scored a single run in the sixth before the game-winning rally in the seventh.
Freshman Oakley Anderson, playing her first high school game, had the key hit during the rally with a bases-loaded double on a drive that went over the leftfielder’s head.
“It was great,” Gulick said.
He said all three of Baker’s pitchers “did a great job” in the game. Te’ygan Coley started and went four innings, striking out six. Freshman Brooklyn Rayl threw the fifth inning, and Cuzick held Heppner/Ione scoreless as Baker rallied for the win in the final two innings.
Kiley Jo Aldrich went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Rabourne was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, Coley was 3 for 4 with RBI, and Ashlyn Dalton 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.
In the second game Baker had an even better start, scoring seven runs in the top of the first.
That was more than enough for Cuzick, who struck out nine in four innings and gave up only one walk in the complete game win.
Rabourne drove in four runs, and Cuzick three. Aldrich and Sydney Fry each had two RBIs, and Coley went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
With juniors Taylor Gyllenberg and Skylar Roy still recovering from injuries they sustained during the Class 4A state basketball tournament last weekend, Gulick pressed multiple freshmen into starting roles.
He said Dalton played an error-free doubleheader at shortstop.
“That makes a pitcher feel good when you’ve got that kind of support behind you,” Gulick said.
He said junior Kaci Anderson, who caught both games, did a great job.
The team’s lone senior, Emrie Osborn, also had a solid start to the season.
“She always brings great energy to the dugout,” Gulick said.
Gulick, who is an assistant girls basketball coach and missed most of last week due to the state tournament, credited assistant coaches Roy Cuzick, Taylor Gulick and Gussie Cook, and volunteer Stephanie Petrucci, with getting the Bulldogs ready for the season.
Baker is now off until March 29, when the Bulldogs have their home opener against Marsing at 5 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex.
