The Baker volleyball team traveled to Irrigon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the Bulldogs won their second straight match, sweeping the Knights in three sets, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12.
“It was a very good game for us, we had the opportunity to work on eliminating our errors,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “It’s hard to hold teams to single digits and control the tempo.”
Baker’s consistent play resulted in multiple runs of several straight points that prevented Irrigon from sustaining any momentum.
The Knights had a brief spurt in the middle set but the Bulldogs quickly responded. Abrego has emphasized this season the need for Baker to be strong mentally, and able to handle adversity.
“Sofia Hanson did a great job hustling and setting the ball,” Abrego said. “Jayden Whitford had an awesome day defensively. Kaydence Thomas was one of our top offensive players and Taylor Dalton contributed several serving aces.”
Abrego said the Baker JV team had a good day as well, winning 25-9, 25-12.
The Bulldogs, 6-2 on the season and ranked third in the state, open Greater Oregon League play Thursday, Sept. 15 against rival La Grande. The match is set to start around 6:30 p.m. in the Baker gym.
“It should be a great match up. It’s always nice playing a rivalry game,” Abrego said. ‘The energy in the gym is awesome.”
