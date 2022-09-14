Lilly and Mak-PV (1).jpg

Baker's Lily Wilson, left, and Makenzie Flanagan, background, during the Bulldogs' match against Powder Valley on Sept. 8, 2022, in the Baker gym.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

The Baker volleyball team traveled to Irrigon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the Bulldogs won their second straight match, sweeping the Knights in three sets, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12.

“It was a very good game for us, we had the opportunity to work on eliminating our errors,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “It’s hard to hold teams to single digits and control the tempo.”

