Baker opened the Greater Oregon League baseball schedule with a nearly perfect performance, routing Mac-Hi in both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 6, at Milton-Freewater.
After Baker rolled to a 15-3 win in the opener, Logan Capon tossed a no-hitter in the second game as the Bulldogs won 10-0 in six innings.
Capon’s perfect game bid ended when he hit a batter to start the fourth inning. Capon struck out 13 of the 19 batters he faced.
He helped himself with the bat as well, going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
Hudson Spike drove in two runs, and Hayden Younger was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Baker had 13 hits.
In the first game, Mac-Hi led 1-0 after three innings, and the score was tied at 2 after four.
But Baker broke the game open with a six-run rally with two outs in the top of the fifth. After the first two batters flied out, Younger reached on an error, advancing to second. He scored on Spike’s single.
Jaxon Logsdon walked and Cody Skidgel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Thomas Smithson was hit by a pitch to score Spike. Cole Hester drove in two runs with a double, and three straight walks plated two more runs to boost Baker’s lead to 8-2.
Baker added five more runs in the top of the seventh, including Spike’s RBI single, Logsdon’s RBI double and Connor Chastain’s sacrifice fly.
Carter allowed three hits and struck out nine before being relieved by Chastain in the fifth inning. Chastain didn’t allow a hit or a walk in 2.2 innings, striking out six.
Baker had its only error of the doubleheader in the first game.
The Bulldogs committed 15 errors in losing three games on a road trip to the Oregon Coast last weekend.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-6 overall. Baker returns to league play on Friday, April 15, playing host to Ontario in a doubleheader at the Baker Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
FIRST GAME
Baker 0 0 0 2 6 2 5 — 15
Mac-Hi 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 3
Carter, Chastain (5) and Logsdon. Yensen, Esparza (5) and Esparza, Yensen (5).
SECOND GAME
Baker 3 2 0 0 4 1 — 10
Mac-Hi 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
