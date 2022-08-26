Baker had little trouble with another bunch of Bulldogs, sweeping Nyssa in three sets in the season-opening volleyball match Thursday, Aug. 25 in a sweltering Baker gym.
Baker dominated each set, gaining a comfortable lead early and then quickly thwarting every Nyssa rally en route to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 win.
“I thought last night was an exceptional first game,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “I thought the girls played well despite how hot it was in our gym.”
In the first set Baker took a 6-2 lead, prompting Nyssa coach Maddie Speelman to call timeout.
But that interruption didn’t affect Baker’s momentum.
Jozie Ramos served four straight points to boost Baker’s lead to 13-4, and a few minutes later fellow senior Makenzie Flanagan had a kill to give Baker a 15-5 advantage. After another Nyssa timeout, Nyssa scored four straight points on Morgan Johns’ serve to get within 18-10, but Baker regained control to finish out the set.
In the second set Baker broke out from a 4-3 lead to go up 12-5, and Ramos later had consecutive kills to give Baker a 16-8 lead.
The final set played out similarly. Ramos had a kill followed by four straight service points and Baker led 11-4.
Nyssa had a brief rally but Baker went on to take a 20-11 lead.
Nyssa’s 6-foot-5 hitter Gracie Johnson had a few powerful kills and stifling blocks, but Baker’s defense was consistent.
“We looked good,” Abrego said. “I think they executed what we had been working on all summer.”
Baker won the JV match, 25-10, 25-13 and 25-12. Baker also won the JV2 match, 25-19, 25-13.
Baker traveled to La Grande on Saturday, Aug. 27 for a tournament.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.