Baker had no intention of playing another marathon volleyball match against Vale.
The Bulldogs avoided repeating that fate on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27 in the Baker gym with a convincing sweep of the visiting Vikings in a nonleague match, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16.
“Sweeping a team like Vale is very hard,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “They’re good. They don’t make many mistakes and they swing hard.”
The Bulldogs knew well what Vale was capable of after an Aug. 30 match, also in the Baker gym.
That night Baker rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to nip the Vikings 17-15 in the decisive fifth set.
Nothing so dramatic happened on Tuesday, as Baker controlled the match from the start in improving its season record to 11-2.
Vale, a Class 3A school, fell to 6-10. The Vikings swept La Grande, Baker’s league rival, on Sept. 13.
Baker led 8-1 in the first set, prompting Vale coach Shannon Steele to call timeout.
But the break didn’t interrupt the Bulldogs’ momentum, as Vale struggled to handle senior Taylor Dalton’s well-placed serves. Baker increased its lead to 10-1, and the Bulldogs led 20-10 after a kill by senior Jozie Ramos that led to a second Vale timeout.
This time, though, the Vikings rallied, closing to within 23-20, and this time it was Abrego calling timeout.
With Vale junior Joey Cleaver serving, the Vikings continued the rally, tying the score at 23.
But a Vale attack error gave Baker the lead at 24-23, and sophomore Taylor Churchfield’s ace serve finished the set.
Baker started fast in the second set, leading 7-3, but Vale came back to take its first lead of the match, 16-15, on a block of a Ramos kill attempt. Abrego called timeout after Vale led 18-16.
It was the last time the Vikings were ahead.
Baker scored five straight points, taking a 19-18 lead on Ramos’ kill and extending the lead to 23-18 before closing out the set.
The third set was anticlimactic, as Baker never trailed. Vale got as close as 14-13, but Baker scored five straight points and cruised from there.
Abrego said she was generally pleased with Baker’s play, although she was disappointed with Vale’s rally in the first set.
“The first set shouldn’t have been 25-23,” she said. “But we overcame mentally and finished it.”
Abrego said one of her main challenges is convincing her team to play with confidence, to trust their abilities.
“We have a problem with lacking confidence in ourselves even when we’re doing good things,” she said.
Abrego was gratified by the raucous Baker crowd, in particular the student section at the southwest corner of the gym.
“I haven’t seen a student section that big,” she said. “People are investing in what we’re doing, and that’s a tribute to the girls.”
Those fans will have to wait a couple weeks to see the Bulldogs in action at home again, though, as Baker’s next three matches are on the road — Thursday, Sept. 29 at Ontario, Oct. 6 at La Grande and Oct. 8 at Burns. Baker returns home on Oct. 13 to take on Pendleton at 6:30 p.m.
In the earlier matches on Tuesday, the Baker JV won the first set against Vale, 25-15, but lost the next three, 25-21, 25-4 and 25-18.
Baker won the JV2 match, 25-17, 25-20.
