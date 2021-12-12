If there’s such a thing as a win that’s too easy, the Baker girls basketball team might have had one Friday, Dec. 10 at Estacada.
The Bulldogs dominated the host Rangers 59-4.
Baker assistant coach Jason Ramos, who served as head coach for the Bulldogs games at Estacada and Molalla while coach Buell Gonzales Jr. was attending a funeral, said the rout, although easy on the court, also was difficult because it was so one-sided.
“It’s a tough game to coach the kids through,” Ramos said. “You just to to work on some things, to get better.”
Baker led 23-0 after the first quarter. Jozie Ramos, who led all scorers with 18 points, had 10 of those points in the first eight minutes.
Rylee Elms took over in the second half, scoring 14 of her 16 points.
Brooklyn Jaca added nine points, and Taylor Gyllenberg had eight.
Saturday’s game at Molalla was much more competitive, and thus a better test for the Bulldogs, who broke open a close game with a run late in the second quarter, then held off a Molalla rally in the second half.
The 50-33 win boosted Baker’s record to 5-1, the only blemish a one-point loss at Pendleton on Dec. 7.
“We want to have games where teams are going to come at us,” Jason Ramos said. “We want to be in more games like that one. It was a good test.”
It was also Baker’s third game in three nights, and Ramos said that although there were signs of fatigue, the Bulldogs didn’t falter.
Leading 11-9 after one quarter, Baker dominated the second quarter, 18-7, to lead 29-16 at halftime.
But Jozie Ramos, who scored 11 points in the first half, also picked up her fourth foul in the second quarter.
Ramos had to sit the entire third quarter, and Molalla outscored the Bulldogs 11-5 to cut the lead to 34-27 entering the final quarter.
Ramos returned in the fourth quarter and scored her final basket.
Macey Moore had four of her 11 points in the final quarter, Gyllenberg had a three-pointer, and Elms and Sydnee Pierce each made two of two free throws to thwart the Molalla rally. Gyllenberg finished with nine points, Jaca had six, and Elms five.
“We’re getting better,” Jason Ramos said. “We’re being a little more patient on offense, which is good to see. There are plenty of things to work on.”
Baker returns to its home court Wednesday, Dec. 15 for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Fruitland, Idaho.
The Bulldogs then join the boys team for another cross-state trip, this one to Klamath Falls. The Baker girls will play Mazama on Friday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., and then Klamath Union on Saturday at 11 a.m.
