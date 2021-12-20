The Baker wrestling team finished second among 11 teams at the Elgin Memorial Classic Friday and Saturday Dec. 17 and 18, amassing 176.5 points behind only Weiser, with 235 points.
Pine Eagle placed third with 61 points.
Baker had three individual champions — freshman Aldo Duran at 113 pounds, senior Gauge Bloomer at 195 pounds, and senior Jaden Martin at 285.
Gavin Stone, Marcus Chamberlain, River Clark, Cole Hester and Alex Ritter placed second. Joey Duncan, Sage Darlington and Adrian Allen finished third.
Pine Eagle’s individual champions are Hunter Buck at 106 pounds, Giovanni Cartwright at 132 and Will Seggerman at 145.
In the girls tournament, Baker’s Sarah Plummer finished second, and Alena Hills, Lilly Collins and Sheylin Karolski all placed third.
Baker coach Brandon Young said Bulldog sophomore Ben Coburn was voted outstanding wrestler for the tournament.
“Ben has a great work ethic and great attitude,” Young said. “He scored on every one of his opponents on the weekend and won a hard fought battle by earning a takedown, right at the end of the third period to win 3-2. Ben has really come a long way since the beginning of the season. Ben has a unique set of challenges, and he does not let that get in his way. Ben is a pretty amazing young man and watching his determination while he wrestles is truly inspiring.”
Young said the entire Baker team has improved considerably over the first few weeks of the season.
Martin, wrestling in the heavyweight class, pinned all five of his opponents to claim his first individual title of the season.
On Friday, Duran faced Rafael Delgadillo of Weiser, who finished sixth in the Idaho state tournament last season.
Delgadillo hit a fireman’s carry and had a near fall at the start, and at one point Duran trailed by five points.
“But he kept working and attacking and was able to outwork Delgadillo,” Young said.
Duran trailed 6-5 in the final period, and with about 45 seconds left, he gave Delgadillo a one-point escape to give himself a chance for a takedown. Duran did that with about 20 seconds left to send the match into overtime, when he secured another takedown to win 9-7.
Duran and Delgadillo had a rematch for the individual title on Saturday, and Duran won by fall.
Bloomer, a two-time defending state champion, pinned his first five opponents and then won 10-1 in the final over Kaleb Grove of Weiser.
“He continued to dominate all of his opponents,” Young said of Bloomer.
Martin won his championship match by fall over Jesse Lockett of Weiser.
In the girls tournament, Young said Baker wrestled well and had freshman Alena Hills back in action after missing the past couple weeks.
“She is gritty and will be a handful once we get her fine tuned,” Young said of Hills.
Young said Baker’s JV wrestlers also had a good tournament, with Joey Duncan avenging a loss on Friday to finish in third place.
“Michael Endersby battled his way through the consolation,” Young said. “At one point he trailed 11-0, but kept wrestling. His opponent got tired and Michael kept pushing, and earned the fall. He finished with fourth place (at 126 pounds) as did Jacob Mills at 182 pounds.”
Baker individual results:
Boys
• 1st, Aldo Duran, freshman, 113 pounds, 4-0
• 1st, Gauge Bloomer, senior, 195, 6-0
• 1st, Jaden Martin, senior, 285, 5-0
• 2nd, Marcus Chamberlain, sophomore, 106, 3-2
• 2nd, River Clark, junior, 120, 3-2
• 2nd, Cole Hester, sophomore, 138, 4-2
• 2nd, Gavin Stone, senior, 152, 4-1
• 2nd, Alex Ritter, senior, 220, 4-2
• 3rd, Joey Duncan, sophomore, 106, 1-4
• 3rd, Sage Darlington, sophomore, 126, 5-1
• 3rd, Adrian Allen, senior, 182, 4-2
• 4th, Michael Endersby, freshman, 126, 4-4
• 4th, Jacob Mills, junior, 182, 2-4
• Riley Martin, sophomore, 132, 3-4
• Samuel Nelson, freshman, 132, 2-3
• Troy Bennett, junior, 138, 1-3
• Ben Coburn, sophomore, 160, 1-5
• Ryan Brown, junior, 170, 2-3
• Cody Eskew, junior, 182, 3-3
• Ethan Morgan, freshman, 182, 5-2
• Billy Kargianis, senior, 220, 0-4
Girls
• 2nd, Sarah Plummer, senior, 155, 2-1
• 3rd, Alena Hills, freshman, 115, 1-2
• 3rd, Lilly Collins, freshman, 135, 1-2
• 3rd, Sheylin Karolski, freshman, 155, 1-2
The Baker boys varsity and JV teams will wrestle in Pendleton on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Young said he’s also trying to schedule an event for the Baker girls to compete in during Christmas break.
