TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team finished fifth out of 29 teams in the Wiley Dobbs tournament Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at Twin Falls, Idaho.
The Bulldogs had 95 points. Canyon Ridge won the team title with 136 points.
Of Baker’s 20 wins, 17 were on pins.
“The girls came out ready and stepped it up for the first and second rounds,” Baker coach Josh Anderson said. “Our team motto for the year is rise above, and I am pleased at how these girls are rising to a higher expectation, not only in wrestling, but in school, as a team, and in all aspects of their life.”
Baker was third overall in the team standings after the first day.
Lilly Collins was Baker’s top individual finisher, placing second overall in the 145-pound weight class.
Kaci Anderson was third at 145, and Oakley Anderson third at 165.
Oakley Anderson, in her first high school match, pinned the No. 1 seed, Jady Cook of Middleton, in the third round of their match.
Collins pinned the No. 2 seed, Kadee Haderlie of Canyon Ridge, to advance to the semifinal, where she pinned Boise’s Zuleyka Angulo. In both matches Collins won in less than a minute.
Baker traveled to Pasco, Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the two-day Bestof the West tournament.
Baker individual results at the Wiley Dobbs tournament:
Kylie Martin, 114 pounds
• First round, lost to Alice Smith, Filer, by fall (3:41).
• Consolation round 2, lost to Yesel Perez, Payette, 12-1.
“She is getting better and better every day and being only a freshman has great things coming,” Anderson said.
Alena Hills, 114
• Second round, def. Dani Madalena, Battle Mountain, by fall (1:24).
• Quarterfinals, lost to Taylor Hood, Buhl, by fall (1:44).
• Consolation round 4, lost to Mira Palagi, Boise, 7-0.
“Alena works hard in the practice room, is a very good teacher to others, and I know she will be right back in the room getting ready for our next tournament,” Anderson said.
McKay Anderson, 132, 5th overall
• Second round, def. Roxy Nolan, Canyon Ridge, by fall (2:22).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Lexeigh Dowd, Twin Falls, by fall (1:37).
• Consolation round 4: Def. Madison Pratt, Canyon Ridge, by fall (2:53).
• Consolation round 5, def. Anika Jablonski, Highland, 8-5.
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Emma Stansell, Middleton, by fall (4:32).
• 5th place, def. Ariana Vega, Wendell, 8-1.
Lilly Collins, 145, 2nd overall
• Second round, def. Winneli Weaver, Wood River, by fall (5:23).
• Quarterfinal, def. Kadee Haderlie, Canyon Ridge, by fall (58 seconds).
• Semifinal, def. Zuleyka Angulo, Boise, by fall (48 seconds).
• Championship, lost to Clare Waite, Boise, by fall (1:18).
“Lilly had a great semifinal match by pinning her competitor in the first round,” Anderson said. “She wrestled tough in the finals, losing to the returning state champion from Boise. She was our top placer of the tournament placing second. She did a great job, is a good teammate, is very coachable, and is a pleasure to have on the team.”
Kaci Anderson, 145, 3rd overall
• Second round, def. Evalyn Ricks, Canyon Ridge, by forfeit.
• Quarterfinal, def. Marisol Bueno, Wendell, by fall (1:59).
• Semifinal, lost to Clare Waite, Boise, by fall (3:28).
• Consolation semifinal, def. Angela Aviles, Vallivue, by fall (2:26).
• 3rd place, def. Joanna Jimenez, Wendell, by fall (4:17).
Julianna Sandberg, 152, 6th overall
• Second round, lost to Zoe Fries, Kuna, by fall (2:24).
• Consolation round 3, def. Mulania Jones, Elko, by fall (2:20).
• Consolation round 4, def. Kayedyn Farmer-Brown, Mountan View, by fall (4:13).
• Consolation round 5, def. Hannah Kriwox, Canyon Ridge, by fall (1:42).
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Abby Garritson, Pocatello, by fall (2:09).
“Julianna really worked hard to win her first match of the season,” Anderson said. “She not only won her first, but had two pins and three wins at the tournament. She is doing much better defensively, and will be working on her offense, mat returns and takedowns over the Christmas break.”
Oakley Anderson, 165, 3rd overall
• Second round, def. Jady Cook, Middleton, by fall (4:31).
• Quarterfinal, def. Aliza Powlus, Canyon Ridge, by fall (1:00).
• Semifinal, lost to Emma Schneider, Capital, 8-5.
• Consolation semifinal, def. Jady Cook, Middleton, by fall (25 seconds).
• 3rd place, def. Esmeralda Ronquillo, Burley, by fall (2:29).
Madison Meyer, 185
• Quarterfinal, def. Cassi Becker, Nampa, by fall (1:57).
• Semifinal, lost to Gracie Castillo, Garden Valley, by fall (3:38).
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Josslyn Blair, Jerome, by fall (2:20).
• 5th place, lost to Cassi Becker, Nampa, by fall (2:23).
“She narrowly missed placing, but really worked hard and fight through a knee injury to finish the tournament,” Anderson said. “We will be getting her knee checked out and she is already prepping for the next competition.”
