The results don’t count officially, but Baker football coach Jason Ramos was happy to have the Bulldogs take the field against La Grande and Ontario during a jamboree on Friday, Aug. 26 at La Grande.
“We needed reps against someone other than ourselves,” Ramos said. “We had a lot of good outcomes, but realize we still have more work to do.”
Baker will play both Ontario and La Grande in regular four-quarter games later this season. The Sept. 23 game at Ontario is a nonleague contest, as the Tigers have dropped out of the Greater Oregon League for football.
But the rivalry game against La Grande, on Sept. 30, will be the Bulldogs’ first league game.
“Against Ontario we executed really well on offense, we matched really well,” Ramos said of Friday’s jamboree, which was limited to 15 minutes or 18 plays against each opponent. “Defensively, these guys are flying around and playing fast.”
La Grande posed a greater challenge.
“La Grande is obviously a good team, good matchup, pretty even,” Ramos said.
The Tigers stopped Baker at the 1-foot line, and La Grande scored a couple times when they had the ball.
“Disappointed we couldn’t punch it into the end zone,” Ramos said.
“Our first group is pretty solid, they’re going to be a handful going forward,” he said. “The JV team competed really well, almost all freshman, some sophomores, for the most part we got a really good larger freshman class.”
One of those newcomers, Rasean Jones, will be a starting receiver on the varsity squad, Ramos said.
“We’ve got a good plan moving forward with what we want to do, we’ll make our usual week to week adjustments, though,” he said.
“We don’t have the numbers other teams have, so we’re going to have to rely on our upperclassmen playing both sides of the football.”
Baker opens its regular season schedule Saturday, Sept. 3, traveling across the state to Turner, near Salem, for a rematch against Cascade, which beat the Bulldogs 35-0 in the 2021 season opener.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Baker’s first home game is set for Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. against Homedale, Idaho, at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
