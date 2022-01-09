Baker boys basketball coach Jebron Jones had a couple reasons to worry as the Bulldogs took the court against Crook County early in the afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Prineville.
Baker was playing its third game in less than three days — and its second in less than 20 hours.
And Jones knew the Cowboys, who had a height advantage.
“I knew they would battle,” Jones said.
His trepidation seemed reasonable early on, as Crook County led 18-17 after the first quarter.
But the Bulldogs’ defense toughened in the second quarter, and Baker led 35-28 at halftime.
Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs, showing no signs of fatigue, dominated the final quarter 20-10 to roll to a 70-53 win.
“Three games in three days is tough, especially on a road trip,” Jones said. “They did a great job of staying focused.”
Although balanced scoring was a trademark of most of Baker’s previous eight wins, two Bulldogs, both freshmen, accounted for the bulk of the points against Crook County.
Isaiah Jones led all scorers with 31 points, and Jaron Long had 23.
Jebron Jones, who is also Isaiah’s dad, said having two players put up most of Baker’s points resulted not from any strategy, but because both freshmen had multiple layins, most coming off steals or outlet passes.
“That’s just the way the game played out,” Jebron Jones said. “They were both running the floor and got some easy baskets.”
Hayden Younger and Diego Quintela added six points each.
Jones said he was pleased with Baker’s free throw shooting, as the Bulldogs made 13 of 15. It was a major improvement over Baker’s 8 for 18 shooting in the 72-68 win at Madras on Friday, Jan. 7.
“I’m not a genius but I know 8 for 18 isn’t very good,” Jones said with a chuckle. “Free throws can cost you games. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice when the boys are tired to approximate game situations. They did much better against Crook County.”
In the win over Madras, Baker demonstrated its versatility and its ability to distribute points across the roster.
Seven Bulldogs scored during the decisive second quarter, when Baker extended its 18-16 lead to a 41-26 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs still led by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but the White Buffalos rallied, hitting five 3-pointers to trim the final margin to just four points.
“That was us being lackadaisical in the fourth quarter and taking the game for granted,” Jones said. “I’ll take responsibility for that. That won’t happen again. It was a learning situation for sure.”
Madras didn’t rely on the 3-point shot only to make the game competitive in the final quarter.
The White Buffalos had 12 total 3-pointers, to Baker’s four.
But even that 21-point advantage wasn’t enough to overcome Baker’s domination in 2-point baskets — 26 to 11.
“I’ve told the guys all season, we’re not going to live and die by the 3-pointer,” Jones said. “I’d rather have a lot of 2’s consistently than a lot of 3’s once in a while. Madras has 12 3’s, but I’d bet they won’t have that many in another game this year.”
He said Baker’s advantage in 2-point baskets resulted largely from their ability to play transition offense and to make passes to open teammates for easy baskets — the kind that are much more reliable than 3-pointers.
“When we’re at our best we do a great job of sharing the basketball,” Jones said.
Nine Bulldogs scored against Madras.
Isaiah Jones had a team-high 23, and Paul Hobson scored 22. Hudson Spike added 10, and Long had eight.
As Baker prepares to open Greater Oregon League play tonight, Jan. 11 at home against La Grande at 7:30 p.m., Jones said he is satisfied with Baker’s position, a 9-3 record and ranked sixth in Class 4A. The Tigers are 8-1 and ranked fourth.
“We’re still a work in progress but I like the strides we’re making, our improving basketball IQ,” Jones said. “We just have to come ready to play. La Grande is a good team.”
BAKER (72)
Logsdon 1 0-0 2, Harper 1 0-0 2, Gambleton 1 1-2 3, Quintela 1 0-0 2, Younger 0 0-0 0, Spike 5 0-1 10, Molina 1 0-0 2, Jones 9 2-5 23, Long 3 2-4 8, Hobson 8 3-6 22. Totals 30 8-18 72.
MADRAS (68)
Ball 9 3-4 24, Strong 0 0-0 0, Main 0 0-0 0, Wallulatum 0 0-0 0, Poland 0 0-0 0, Simmelink 2 1-4 5, Meither 0 0-0 0, Harry 6 0-0 18, Boyle 0 3-3 3, Smith 6 2-3 18. Totals 23 10-18 68.
Baker 18 23 17 14 — 72
Madras 16 10 17 25 — 68
BAKER (70)
Logsdon 0 0-0 0, Gambleton 0 0-0 0, Quintela 2 0-0 6, Younger 2 2-2 6, Molina 0 0-0 0, Spike 0 2-2 2, Jones 12 5-6 31, Long 9 4-4 23, Hobson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 13-15 70.
CROOK COUNTY (53)
Teasdale 1 0-0 2, Mathews 4 0-2 9, West 3 2-3 7, Teskey 1 0-0 3, Freauf 7 2-4 16, Carr 1 0-1 2, Ossenkop 2 0-0 4, Levesque 1 0-2 2, Martinez 2 0-0 6 Totals. 22 4-11 53.
Baker 17 18 15 20 — 70
Crook County 18 10 15 10 — 53
