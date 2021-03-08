Baker’s volleyball team rebounded from a tough opening week to beat league rival Ontario in four sets on Saturday, March 6 at Ontario.
“It was a collective effort,” Bulldogs coach Ali Abrego said.
The win improved Baker’s record to 1-3. The Bulldogs lost last week to Burns in five sets, Powder Valley (three sets) and Union (four sets).
The Bulldogs started strong on Saturday at Ontario, winning the first two sets by identical scores of 25-12.
The Tigers stayed alive with a 25-23 win in the third set.
“We missed too many serves and had a few hitting errors, but we battled the whole time,” Abrego said.
Baker regained the momentum in the fourth set, winning 25-10 to claim the match.
Abrego said she was impressed by the grit her team showed out on the court to secure their first victory of the season.
“The last set, our mentality was spot on, we were hungry, and were able to finish it,” Abrego said.
She was impressed with all the Bulldogs, citing in particular the play from reserves Macey Moore, Campbell Vanderwiele and Gretchen Morgan.
“The subs contributed great when they came in off the bench,” Abrego said.
Baker played host to another Greater Oregon League rival, La Grande, Monday evening, March 8.
