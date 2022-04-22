Baker’s tennis teams won three of five boys matches, and four of five girls matches, against Vale on Friday morning, April 22, at the Ash Grove courts in Baker City.
The Bulldogs dominated the singles matches, winning all three boys and all three girls matches.
It was Baker’s fourth match in five days.
Boys singles
Danny Cunningham beat Braxton Baire, 6-2, 6-4
Caleb Hills beat AJ Sigrah, 6-1, 6-1
Ashton LeTourneau beat Sam Mendieta, 6-2, 6-2
Boys doubles
Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Luke McGourty and John Wolfe, 6-1, 6-1
Noah Lien and Weston Downing lost to Kailey McGourty and Jessi Arriola, 6-3, 6-0
Girls singles
Sarah Plummer beat Ali Aldred, 6-1, 6-1
Isabel Cunningham beat Autumn Jones, 6-0, 6-0
Campbell Vanderwiele beat Livia Flynn, 6-3, 6-3
Girls doubles
Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby lost to Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seals, 7-5, 7-5
Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw beat Giselle Bahena and Autumn Jones, 0-6, 6-4, 12-10 (tiebreaker)
Two days earlier, on Wednesday, April 20, Baker traveled to Parma, Idaho, and came away with two match wins.
“Every match the kids improve,” Baker coach Amy Younger said. “All the matches had great competition.”
On the girls side, Isabel Cunningham beat Parma’s Makayla Searle in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
In boys singles, Ashton LeTourneau beat Noah Enos, 6-0, 6-1.
On a day that Younger said was “beautiful” and “sunny” — rarities this spring — Baker’s top boys singles player, Danny Cunningham, lost the first set against Hayden Ankenbauer, 7-5, but rallied to win the second set 6-4 and force a third.
Ankenbauer prevailed in the decisive set, again by a 7-5 score.
Baker players also had a chance to “test the waters and play mixed doubles,” Younger said.
Mixed doubles is a separate category for Idaho schools, but it’s not an official division for now in Oregon, although some leagues have unofficial mixed doubles matches.
Results from other matches (names for Parma players not available for all matches):
Boys Singles
Caleb Hills lost to Bryant Sitts, 6-4, 6-1
Anthony Christopher lost to Colton Capistran, 6-2
Boys Doubles
Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Bronson Bells and Braden Hancock, 6-0, 6-1
Noah Lien and Weston Downing lost to Cade Grambo and Matt Mikelson, 6-2, 6-3
Lincoln Nemec and Diego Jones-Bedolla lost in a pro set, 8-4
Girls Singles
Campbell Vanderwiele lost to Lexi Atkinson, 6-0, 6-0
Daphne Thomas lost 6-0
Girls Doubles
Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby lost to Maryn Wagstaff and Julie Page, 6-2, 6-3
Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw lost to Brooklyn Mann and Hailey Sitts, 6-0, 6-0
Campbell Vanderwiele and Ruby Warner lost in a pro set, 8-1
Mixed Doubles
Ethan Hills and Maya Smith lost to Evan Weber and Karli Hancock, 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Hills and Olivia Jacoby lost to Wyatt Jemmett and Abbi Searle, 6-0, 7-5
