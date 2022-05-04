Baker’s tennis teams, taking advantage of a rare dry day, traveled to Ontario on Tuesday, May 3, for a previously postponed match against Four Rivers.
Baker won all seven singles matches, and prevailed in four of eight doubles contests.
In boys singles, Baker’s Daniel Cunningham rallied to top Marcus Grimaldo. After losing the first set 6-3, Cunningham won the second set 6-4, then won a tiebreaker, 7-4.
Baker boys won the other three boys singles matches in straight sets.
Caleb Hills defeated Jorge Martinez, 6-4, 6-2. Ashton LeTourneau was pitted against Falcon player Eric Torres, winning his match, 6-2, 6-2.
Noah Lien dominated Crew Rathbun, 6-1, 6-0.
In boys doubles, Baker’s No. 1 team of Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal lost to Marcus Grimaldo and Koda Alvarez, 6-2, 6-1.
Anthony Christopher and Diego Jones-Bedolla played two matches, first against Angel Martinez and Fermin Gonzalez for a loss, 6-4, 6-4.
The Baker duo then played Carlos Beltran and Mario Gastelum for a comeback win in a tiebreak set, ending 6-0, 7-6 (7-1).
In girls singles, Baker’s Sarah Plummer rallied from a tough first set to beat Erin Hawker, 1-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Campbell Vanderviele played two pro set matches and won both by 8-6 scores, the first over Mia Clayton 8-6, and then against Nataly Delacruz.
In girls doubles, Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby won a close first game over Claire Robins and Nicole Alvarez. Smith and Jacoby won the first set 6-2, but the Two Rivers duo rallied to win the second set 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreaker). Then, rather than play a full third set, the teams battled in a super tiebreaker — to 10 points — with Smith and Jacoby prevailing 10-6.
In their second match, Smith and Jacoby beat Livi Chavez and Adriana Chavez, 6-3, 6-3.
Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw matched against Misha Arocha and Rhaya Alder, losing 6-0, 6-3, the only loss for the girls team. Tritt and Shaw rebounded in their second match, beating Columba Avila and Ignacia Solis in a pro set, 8-2.
