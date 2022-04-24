Silas Carter first preserved Baker’s chance to beat Philomath in the final inning of a nonleague baseball game Saturday, April 23, at La Grande.
Then he took advantage of that chance.
After getting a strikeout as a relief pitcher in the top of the seventh to hold the Warriors’ lead at 1-0, Carter hit a two-run, inside-the-park walkoff home run in the bottom of the inning to give the Bulldogs a thrilling 2-1 win.
Carter’s dramatic shot to deep right center field, with two strikes, also earned him the win on the mound.
But it was his teammate, Hudson Spike, who dominated Philomath’s lineup for most of the game in a classic pitchers’ duel with the Warriors’ Skylar Brolin.
Spike allowed just five hits and struck out nine in 6.2 innings before yielding to Carter, normally a starting pitcher, in the top of the seventh.
"Hudson just pitched an outstanding game," Baker coach Tim Smith said. "He had the best outing that I've seen him have."
The sophomore lefthander hasn't pitched much this season, and Smith said he initially intended to limit Spike to 50 pitches.
"But he said his arm felt good and it kept feeling good," Smith said.
In the top of the seventh, Philomath’s Logan Carter doubled with two outs and Cameron Ordway followed with a walk.
Silas Carter then replaced Spike. Carter hit the first batter he faced, Carson Gerding, to load the bases.
But Carter then struck out David Griffith the keep the lead at 1-0.
Smith admitted that he considered replacing Carter after he hit the batter, but he ultimately decided to leave him in, and it paid off.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jaxon Logsdon led off by lining the ball to the gap in left center, but Alek Russell made a diving catch on what likely would have been a double or triple for Logsdon.
"Jaxon got robbed," Smith said. "He hit a laser."
Baker's next batter, Logan Capon was hit in the back of the helmet by a pitch.
That brought up Silas Carter.
He had been playing shortstop but had not yet had an at bat, with Thomas Smithson as designated hitter.
Smith said he decided to give Carter a chance. With an 0-2 count, Brolin threw a curveball. Smith said Carter tends to struggle with curveballs.
Not this one.
Carter drove a high fly ball that went nearly to the wall in right center. Capon scored easily, and Smith, as the third base coach, said that as the rightfielder threw the ball to Griffith, the second baseman, for a relay, Griffith briefly bobbled the ball.
Smith said he waved Carter around third, and he crossed the plate with the winning run a couple seconds ahead of Griffith's throw.
"It paid off," Smith said. "It was exciting."
Smith said he hopes the Bulldogs have gained confidence with a win over Philomath, a team he expects will contend for its own conference title and will make the Class 4A playoffs.
"That's the best team we've beaten this year," Smith said of the Warriors. "We played as good of a game as we have all year."
Philomath took its 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth, scoring on an error on a pickoff attempt at second base. Baker, after six errors in its previous two games, had just two miscues against Philomath.
The Warriors had runners on first and second with two outs, but Spike ended the threat when Ty May grounded out to second baseman Cole Hester.
Brolin took the loss despite allowing just four hits — two by Hester — striking out eight and walking only one.
Baker had one of its best scoring chances in the first inning, when Hayden Younger led off with a double to center. He stole third with two outs but was stranded there.
Philomath turned double plays in both the second and third to thwart Baker scoring bids.
The Bulldogs also relied on defense to keep the Warriors at bay.
In the top of the fifth, with Blake Niemann at first base with one out, Spike struck out Logan Carter and Logsdon threw out Niemann at second to end the threat.
Philomath traveled to La Grande to play single games against La Grande and, later, against Baker.
La Grande beat the Warriors 5-0 in the first game.
After another nonleague game on Monday, April 25, against Heppner/Ione at the Sports Complex, Baker returns to Greater Oregon League play on Friday, April 29, by playing host to Mac-Hi in a doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. Baker, 9-8 overall and 4-2 in league play, swept the Pioneers at Milton-Freewater on April 6.
Smith said he hopes the dramatic win over Philomath will propel Baker to a winning streak after disappointing losses, by scores of 10-0 and 16-0, to La Grande on April 20.
Spike's dominant performance on the mound was a welcome development, Smith said. Having another reliable pitcher to join Capon, Carter and Connor Chastain would be a major benefit for the Bulldogs — particularly given that Spike, unlike that trio, is a leftie, which are relatively rare in high school baseball, Smith said.
Philomath 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Brolin and Carter. Spike, Carter (7) and Logsdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.