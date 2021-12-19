The Baker boys basketball team sometimes needs one quarter of play to shift its offensive game into a higher gear.
But once the Bulldogs start accelerating, their opponents tend to quickly recede in the distance.
Baker followed that basic script in both of its wins during a trip to Klamath Falls this past weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 17 at Mazama High School, and the following day at Klamath Union, the Bulldogs were tied after the first eight minutes.
And in both games Baker pulled ahead in the second quarter and next trailed again.
The Bulldogs were especially efficient in their 82-49 rout of Klamath Union, dominating the final three quarters.
The previous night’s 64-53 win over Mazama was more competitive, but the Vikings never seriously threatened in the final quarter as Baker made 10 of 14 free throws when Mazama committed multiple fouls to try to slow the game down.
Baker 82, Klamath Union 49
Baker had four of its seven 3-pointers in the first quarter — two by Paul Hobson, and one each from Isaiah Jones and Jaxon Logsdon — but the Pelicans kept pace and the score was tied at 16.
But Baker eschewed the long shots in the second quarter, scoring most of its 23 points inside or from the free throw line, largely as a result of aggressive drives to the basket.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said that although he doesn’t discourage his players from taking open 3-pointers, he also emphasizes that shots from behind the line are only part of the team’s arsenal.
“I told the kids that most teams live or die by the 30point shot, and we’re not going to be one of those teams,” Jones said. “It’s easy to settle for a 3-pointer, but when we attack the rim we force the team to either stop us or foul us.”
As Baker rolled to a 39-29 lead at halftime, Jaron Long had seven points in the second quarter, while Isaiah Jones, Hudson Spike and Grant Gambleton had five each.
Baker scored 23 more points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 62-44.
Eight Bulldogs scored during the quarter, and 10 Baker players got on the board during the game.
That exemplifies the brand of selfless play that Jebron Jones prefers — and it’s a style that’s perfectly suited to this team, he said.
“We are balanced, and there are multiple guys who can put the ball in the hoop,” he said. “That makes it hard to defend us.”
Long had 18 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures against the Pelicans. Hobson had 12 points and Isaiah Jones and Spike 11 each. Logsdon had seven, Hayden Younger six, Gambleton and Maddox Charbonneau five each, Lane Molina four, and Diego Quintela three.
Baker 64, Mazama 53
Isaiah Jones had eight of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter, and Spike took over in the second quarter with 10 of his 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Baker took a 30-26 lead at the break.
Jones had six points, and Logsdon five, as Baker outscored the Vikings 17-10 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 47-36 entering the final quarter.
Jebron Jones said he believes Baker, with 10 or 11 players getting meaningful minutes, is able to wear down its opponents.
“We have great depth and versatility,” Jones said.
Winning streak
Since its two losses — 60-58 at Fruitland on Dec. 7, and 57-52 to Homedale on Dec. 9 in the Baker gym — the Bulldogs have averaged 77 points in their four games and twice topped 80 points.
Jebron Jones said the Bulldogs are starting to consistently play at the fast pace he prefers.
“I think they are starting to see the benefits of maintaining a good pace offensively and the benefits of sharing the basketball,” he said. “The kids are taking great shots. They’re becoming more comfortable with each other and becoming more and more confident in themselves.”
Jones said a win tonight at Pendleton would be a nice early gift for Baker as they start their Christmas break. The Bulldogs don’t play again until Jan. 5, when they play host to Pendleton in a rematch at 7 p.m.
As for Baker’s number one ranking, Jones said he doesn’t pay attention to that, not this early in the season.
“It’s just a number,” he said.
BAKER (64)
Logsdon 3 1-2 9, Gambleton 1 2-2 4, Quintela 0 0-0 0, Younger 1 0-0 2, Spike 6 1-4 15, Harper 0 0-0 0, Jones 9 5-9 23, Long 1 0-0 3, Hobson 1 3-4 6, Charbonneau 1 0-0 2, Molina 0 0-0 0. Totals, 23 12-21 64.
MAZAMA (53)
Hubble 0 0-0 0, Kindt 3 0-0 9, Anderson 0 0-1 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey 7 0-2 14, Hargrave 1 0-0 3, Yancey 3 0-1 8, McDonald 0 2-4 2, Worrell 5 0-0 10, Raebel 2 3-6 7. Totals 20 5-14 53.
Baker 15 15 17 17 — 64
Mazama 15 11 10 17 — 53
BAKER (82)
Logsodon 3 0-0 7, Gambleton 2 1-2 5, Quintela 1 0-0 3, Younger 3 0-0 6, Spike 4 2-4 11, Harper 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 4-4 11, Long 8 2-3 18, Hobson 4 1-2 12, Charbonneau 2 1-2 4, Molina 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 11-17 82.
KLAMATH UNION (49)
Merhoff 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 0-5 6, Zumwalt 4 0-1 10, Macias 3 0-0 8, Dutra 1 1-2 1, Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 4 2-4 10, Watah 3 0-2 8. Matheney 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-14 49.
Baker 16 23 23 20 — 82
Klamath Union 16 13 15 5 — 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.