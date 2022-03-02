The Class 1A state boys basketball tournament began Wednesday afternoon, March 2, with a 1:30 p.m. game featuring top-seeded Crane vs. North Douglas.
It was a thriller to start the tournament, as unbeaten Crane rallied to top North Douglas, 44-41, on Carter Nichols' 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.
Nichols led the Mustangs with 10 points. Cody Siegner had nine points, and Ty Taylor and Mitch Clark seven each as North Douglas held Crane to its second-lowest point total in its 29 wins.
Nichols is the grandson of Bruce Nichols, a Baker County commissioner.
Eric Nichols — Carter's dad and Bruce's son — is Crane's head coach.
Trenton Rabuck had a game-high 16 points for the Warriors.
Crane will play the Crosshill Christian game in a semifinal Friday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m. Crosshill Christian beat Riddle 55-40 this afternoon.
Landon Knox had 16 points to lead Crosshill Christian, and Ben Hemelstrand had 15.
North Douglas will play Riddle on Thursday, March 3, at 9 a.m.
EVENING SESSION
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy is playing unbeaten South Wasco County.
Rogue Valley Adventist led 41-27 in the third quarter, but the Redsides rallied to win 59-58 and remain undefeated.
South Wasco County will play Powder Valley in a semifinal on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist will play Nixyaawii n the consolation bracket Thursday at 10:45 a.m.
POWDER VALLEY vs. NIXYAAWII:
Powder Valley takes an early lead and goes on to win, 60-45.
The Badgers were dominant on the boards, with 54 rebounds, including 23 offensive, to the Golden Eagles' 28.
Powder Valley also had a balanced scoring attack, with four players in double figures led by Cole Martin's 12. Reece Dixon, Kaden Krieger and Kaiden Dalke all had 10 points, and Case Olson and Clay Martin added nine points each.
Baron Moses had a game-high 19 points for Nixyaawii.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.