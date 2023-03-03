The Crane girls basketball team has won 99 of its last 101 games, including the state Class 1A championship games in 2020 and 2022, and the unofficial state title game in 2021.
The only team to beat the Mustangs since 2019 is Damascus Christian, which has one win over Crane this season, and one last season.
Those two teams will face off in the state title game for the second straight season, after both won semifinal games this afternoon at Baker High School. Crane won the 2022 state title with a 56-47 victory over Damascus. The championship game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at BHS.
The Mustangs faced a formidable obstacle in their quest for another championship when they took the court Friday afternoon, March 3 against the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles.
Crane rallied in the second half to take a 10-point lead, then held off a spirited Nixyaawii rally to win 46-45 and advance to the championship game.
Crane's poor shooting contributed to the Golden Eagles 23-16 halftime lead. Nixyaawii shot 43% in the first half, while Crane made just 19% of its shots. The Mustangs missed all 18 of their 3-point tries.
But the third quarter was quite a different matter.
Crane made 5 of 8 from long range in the quarter — including two each by Ava Bowen and Leslie Doman — and the Mustangs outscored Nixyaawii 23-8 to lead 39-31 entering the final period.
The lead grew to as much as 10, at 43-33, early in the fourth quarter.
But the Golden Eagles responded with a 9-1 run to get within 44-42 with 2:18 left in the game.
Both teams struggled to score the rest of the way.
Crane extended its lead to 46-42 on Kortney Doman's two free throws with 10 seconds left.
But Nixyaawii's Sophie Bronson banked in a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to cut the lead to 46-45.
Crane inbounded the ball and Nixyaawii immediately fouled Taylor Joyce. She missed a free throw, but Crane intercepted a full court pass as the buzzer sounded.
Kortney Doman led Crane with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Leslie Doman had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Bronson and Mersayus Hart had 12 points each for Nixyaawii, and Bronson had 10.
Damascus Christian 42, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 36, OT
Damascus Christian also had a major challenge in its semifinal, as Rogue Valley rallied in the second half to take its first lead at 32-31 early in the fourth quarter. Damascus regained the lead at 33-32, but Rogue Valley's Emma Bischoff made one of two free throws with 7 seconds left to force overtime.
Damascus dominated the 4-minute overtime, improving its season record to 24-1. Sierra Hale led the Eagles with 11 points. Ava Mai and Lainey Day had nine points each.
Bischoff led Rogue Valley with 13 points. Michaela Porter added 10.
