The boys and girls Class 1A state basketball tournaments return to Baker High School this week, and the stakes are especially high for one school.
The Crane Mustangs are trying to accomplish a feat no other Class 1A school has pulled off — having both girls and boys squads win consecutive state championships.
With their blue-and-white clad fans — the Stang Gang — cheering from the BHS bleachers, the Crane girls won their second consecutive title in March 2022, just a couple hours after the boys won their first championship and capped a perfect 31-0 season.
That was a first, too — no other Class 1A school had won both girls and boys titles in the same season.
And now the Mustangs have a chance to duplicate their landmark achievement.
Crane Union High School is unique in Oregon, the state’s only public boarding high school.
About half the 90 or so high school students at Crane live during the school week in a dormitory (there are two — one for girls, one for boys). It’s the only feasible way to run a school in Harney County, where some students live on ranches 100 miles away.
Crane, an unincorporated community about 30 miles southeast of Burns, has a population of about 150. The school draws students from a district that’s bigger than Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island — combined.
Both Crane teams were ranked number one at the end of the regular season. The boys are 28-1, the girls 26-1.
The only blemish on the boys’ record is a 49-45 loss to Class 2A Salem Academy on Dec. 30. Salem Academy is one of the top Class 2A teams, advancing to the state tournament this week in Pendleton.
The Crane girls’ lone loss was 55-33 to Damascus Christian on Dec. 9.
The Mustangs could potentially have a rematch in the state championship game, as Damascus Christian, 23-1, is at the opposite end of the bracket.
Damascus Christian’s only loss was 49-47 to Nixyaawii on Dec. 10. Nixyaawii is also in the tournament, and if the Golden Eagles get past Country Christian in the quarterfinals Wednesday, March 1 at 3:15 p.m. and Crane beats Jordan Valley (1:30 p.m. tipoff), the two teams would play in the semifinals on Friday, March 3 at noon.
In the boys bracket, Crane plays Trinity Lutheran in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1:30 p.m. If the Mustangs win they could get a semifinal match up Friday against Adrian, which plays North Douglas in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Although Crane swept Adrian in three games this season, the Antelopes were a formidable foe in the second and third contests, losing 55-45 on Feb. 11 and 64-57 on Feb. 18. Those were two smallest margins of victory for Crane in its 28 wins.
The Union Bobcats, 24-5, are also in the boys field, playing Open Door Christian Academy in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Besides Crane, two other schools have both boys and girls teams in the state tournament and thus a chance to replicate the Mustangs’ feat from 2022 — Nixyaawii and North Douglas.
Girls Class 1A state tournament
Wednesday, March 1
Quarterfinals
Jordan Valley vs. Crane, 1:30 p.m.
Country Christian vs. Nixyaawii, 3:15 p.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy vs. North Douglas, 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Damascus Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Consolation semifinals
Jordan Valley/Crane loser vs. Country Christian/Nixyaawii loser, 9 a.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy/North Douglas loser vs. St. Paul/Damascus Christian loser, 10:45 a.m.
Friday, March 3
Championship semifinals
Jordan Valley/Crane winner vs. Country Christian/Nixyaawii winner, noon
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy/North Douglas winner vs. St. Paul/Damascus Christian winner, 1:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
4th place game, 9 a.m.
3rd place game, 12:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Class 1A state tournament
Thursday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Trinity Lutheran vs. Crane, 1:30 p.m.
North Douglas vs. Adrian, 3:15 p.m.
Union vs. Open Door Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Crosshill Christian vs. Nixyaawii, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Consolation semifinals
Trinity Lutheran/Crane loser vs. North Douglas/Adrian loser, 8 a.m.
Union/Open Door Christian Academy loser vs. Crosshill Christian/Nixyaawii loser, 9:45 a.m.
Championship semifinals
Trinity Lutheran/Crane loser vs. North Douglas/Adrian winner, 4:15 p.m.
Union/Open Door Christian Academy loser vs. Crosshill Christian/Nixyaawii winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
4th place game, 10:45 a.m.
3rd place game, 2:15 p.m.
Championship game, 8:30 p.m.
