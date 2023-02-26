Carter dribbles.jpg
Buy Now

Crane’s Carter Nichols brings the ball up the court against North Douglas in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament on March 2, 2022, at Baker High School. Nichols and his Mustang teammates won the state title in 2022 and will try to duplicate that feat in this year's tournament, which starts Thursday, March 2, 2023.

 Kevin Ray/Northwest Sports Photography, File

The boys and girls Class 1A state basketball tournaments return to Baker High School this week, and the stakes are especially high for one school.

The Crane Mustangs are trying to accomplish a feat no other Class 1A school has pulled off — having both girls and boys squads win consecutive state championships.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.