Union's Tee Ledbetter, left, battles for a rebound with Chris Windsor of Open Door Christian Academy during a quarterfinal game in the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, at Baker High School. Open Door won 59-55 in overtime.
Fans attending the evening session of the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 2 at Baker High School were treated to a pair of thrillers.
The first of the two quarterfinals, pitting Union against Open Door Christian Academy, went to overtime.
With the score tied at 47 in the final minute of regulation, both teams had chances to take the lead.
A Union turnover gave Open Door a chance for a final game-winning try, but an offensive foul call gave the ball back to Union with 7 seconds left.
A 3-point try by Union fell short at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
After Open Door went ahead 54-50, Union's Trae Frank made a free throw, and after a steal, the Bobcats' Tee Ledbetter, who led all scorers with 38 points, scored inside to cut the lead to 54-53.
Another steal gave Union a chance to regain the lead, but a stolen pass led to a lay in from Open Door's Jason Kovalchuk and a 56-53 lead.
Ledbetter scored with 24 seconds left to get Union within 56-55, but Open Door made three late free throws and a Union 3-point try missed.
The day's final game, with second-seeded Nixyaawii playing Crosshill Christian of Turner, didn't go to overtime, but it was a tense contest nonethless.
Crosshill Christian led 30-22 at halftime, but Nixyaawii rallied to tie the score at 33 in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles led 45-41 about midway through the fourth quarter, but Crosshill Christian responded with an 8-0 run to regain the lead.
Nixyaawii got as close as 50-49 on Baron Moses' free throw with 22 seconds left, but Crosshill Christian made three free throws to clinch the win.
The two earlier quarterfinal games weren't as dramatic.
Defending champion and top-seeded Crane beat Trinity Lutheran 68-54, and North Douglas topped Adrian, 65-48.
Friday's schedule:
Consolation semifinals
Trinity Lutheran vs. Adrian, 8 a.m.
Union vs. Nixyaawii, 9:45 a.m.
Championship semifinals
North Douglas vs. Crane, 4:15 p.m.
Crossbill Christian vs. Open Door Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
