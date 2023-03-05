The Crane repeat fell just short.
Two points short, to be specific.
The Mustangs from Harney County, after becoming the first Class 1A school to win girls and boys basketball state titles in the same year in 2022, sought to duplicate that feat on Saturday night, March 4 in the Baker gym.
The Crane girls nearly rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 90 seconds, but Damascus Christian held on for a 35-33 victory to claim the state championship.
About two hours later, though, the Crane boys won their second straight title, dominating the second half en route to a 58-36 win over Crosshill Christian.
Girls championship
Crane, which had won 99 of its previous 101 games, including state championships in 2020 and 2022, and an unofficial state title in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, was matched against Damascus Christian — the team responsible for those two losses in the past three seasons.
Crane beat Damascus Christian 56-47 in the 2022 state title game.
On Saturday night at BHS, the Mustangs outscored Damascus Christian 14-7 in the second quarter to lead 20-15 at halftime.
But the Eagles, 26-1, dominated the first part of the third quarter, holding Crane scoreless for almost five minutes and regaining the lead at 21-20.
Crane’s Ava Bowen got the Mustangs’ first points of the second half with a 3-pointer to give Crane the lead back, at 23-21, with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
Crane led 24-23 after three quarters.
The Mustangs extended the lead to 26-23 on Kortney Doman’s lay in 19 seconds into the quarter. But then the Eagles took over.
Damascus Christian scored 12 straight points as Crane went without a point for more than six minutes. The Eagles’ lead was 35-26, on Ava Mai’s free throw with 1:29 left.
The Mustangs, as expected for a team with a 99-2 record, rallied.
Leslie Doman made a 3-pointer with 1:23 left to close the gap to 35-29.
Taylor Joyce’s free throw with 49 seconds left made it 35-30, and after a Crane steal, Joyce made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 35-33 with 45 seconds remaining.
But neither team scored again.
Crane had chances, including a 3-point try from Kortney Doman that rattled inside the rim but popped out.
Freshman Lainey Day led Damascus Christian with 13 points.
Kortney Doman, who along with Day was named to the all-tournament first team, and Bowen led the Mustangs with nine points each.
Crane made just 4 of 21 shots in the second half, 19%. The Eagles, meanwhile, were 9 of 21 in the second half, 43%.
Boys championship
The finale of the tournament lacked the drama of the girls championship.
Crane, which entered the game with a 29-1 record (its only loss was 49-45 to Salem Academy, which won the Class 2A state title), led 11-5 early as Carter Nichols made his first three 3-point tries.
Crosshill Christian, from Turner, near Salem, got as close as 22-16 in the second quarter, but the Mustangs scored the final four points to lead 26-16 at the break.
Crane then took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 16-6.
Crosshill Christian scored just 10 points in the second half.
Crane capped its second straight state title run when Nichols lofted an alley oop pass to Cody Siegner, who slammed the ball through the hoop, provoking a defeaning response from the Crane fans.
Josh Zander led Crane with 20 points, making seven of eight shots, including five of six 3-pointers.
Siegner had 18 points and Nichols 15.
Zack Wilson led Crosshill Christian with seven points. The Eagles shot 26.8% from the field, while the Mustangs 21 of 37 — 56.8%. Crane made 9 of 18 of its long-range tries.
