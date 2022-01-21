The record-setting surge in COVID-19 cases has the potential to keep Baker students off the court as well as out of the classroom.
And coaches face the same potential issues as teachers do.
“It’s a challenge,” Baker School District Athletic Director Buell Gonzales Jr. said on Friday morning, Jan. 21.
A complicating factor when it comes to sports is that Baker teams can be, and have been, affected by what’s happening in other places.
The Bulldog boys and girls varsity basketball teams, for instance, were scheduled to open Greater Oregon League play on Jan. 11 by playing host to La Grande.
But the Tigers, due to COVID-19 issues with both teams, couldn’t play that day. The games have been rescheduled for Feb. 8.
The Baker boys also had their Jan. 14 game at Mac-Hi rescheduled to Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 problems with the Pioneers.
The effects don’t all stem from outside the Baker School District, however.
The Bulldog boys varsity team, 10-3 and ranked eighth in the state Class 4A standings, didn’t have head coach Jebron Jones on the bench for the Friday, Jan. 21, game at home against Ontario, or for the rescheduled matchup at Mac-Hi set for the next day.
Gonzales said Jones, who stepped in to coach the Baker JV team on Jan. 18 at Vale, was potentially exposed to the virus, as four members of the Baker JV team are quarantining for at least five days.
Coaches and players who are exposed to someone who tested positive have to quarantine, Gonzales said. They can return after five days if they have no symptoms; they’re not required to be tested.
The exception to the quarantine requirement is for coaches and players who are up to date on their vaccinations, Gonzales said.
A coach or player who tests positive, however, is required to quarantine regardless of vaccination status.
Despite having four boys quarantining this week, Baker has been able to continue fielding both a JV and a JV2 team because the two teams didn’t have games on the same day, and there were enough players to make up a roster for each of those teams for their games, Gonzales said.
The situation became more challenging starting Monday, Jan. 17, he said.
Prior to that date, the county was still able to do contact tracing after someone tested positive, and that had the potential to limit the number of people who were potentially exposed and thus had to quarantine.
But now, with case numbers at record highs, contact tracing is limited, he said.
Now, if a player or coach tests positive, everyone on that team who was present at a practice or game with the person who tested positive is required to quarantine, again with the exception of those who are fully vaccinated, Gonzales said.
The bottom line, he said, is that a single positive test can sideline all or most members of a team, including coaches.
“That’s what’s shutting teams down right now,” Gonzales said.
As of Friday morning, Jan. 21, Baker teams weren’t among those.
But Gonzales said there are no guarantees.
“It could change tomorrow,” he said.
