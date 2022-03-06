The referees surprised Crane senior Dani Clark by telling her to take off the black sleeve wrapped around her left arm.
It might have been the Mustangs’ best assist during the Class 1A state championship basketball game Saturday night between the Mustangs and Damascus Christian at Baker High School.
Clark, who started wearing the sleeve after having surgery on her elbow, returned to the court without the sleeve.
She is, by the way, a left-hander.
Sleeveless, Clark made four 3-pointers during a 24-0 Crane run that spanned most of the second quarter and propelled the Mustangs to a 56-47 win and their second straight Class 1A state title.
Although Crane’s longtime coach, Stub Travis, considers this a threepeat.
The Mustangs won the 2020 title 64-44 over Country Christian in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, capping a 26-0 season.
The official 2021 tourney was canceled, but Crane also went unbeaten during the abbreviated season in June 2021 and won a 16-team tournament, also at Baker High School, that concluded that schedule.
And now the Mustangs have another championship trophy. Crane also won the girls state title in 2004, also with Travis at the helm.
As Crane fans congregated on the court in the Baker gym to celebrate the win over Damascus Christian on Saturday night, Travis said the Mustangs’ three-year run — a 72-1 record — has been accomplished despite changes in the roster each year.
“Our kids have great heart and they’re great athletes,” Travis said. “I’m really proud of this group.”
Saturday’s win over Damascus Christian brought Crane more than a championship.
The victory also avenged the only blemish on the Mustangs’ record since 2019 — a 54-53 loss to Damascus Christian at a tournament in Burns on Dec. 11, 2021.
Saturday’s championship game looked to be just as competitive early.
After the Eagles took a 9-3 lead on Laelie Rasmussen’s rebound basket, Crane scored the final 6 points of the first quarter to forge a 9-9 tie at the break.
Rasmussen made a short jumper early in the second quarter to give Damascus Christian a 13-11 lead.
It was their last.
Clark made consecutive 3-pointers in a 33-second span to give Crane a 17-13 lead.
But the Mustangs were just getting started.
Skye Miller swished a 3-pointer.
Crane then forced two straight turnovers, which the Mustangs’ poised sophomore point guard, Kortney Doman, converted into one free throw and a layin to boost the lead to 23-13.
Taylor Joyce and Clark each made a 3-pointer, Leslie Doman hit a 15-footer and Clark capped the game-changing surge with her fourth 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in the first half.
Crane led 34-13.
Clark said that although it was “pretty weird” to have to remove her sleeve, it didn’t affect her shooting.
“After the first shot went in I just got into a rhythm,” she said.
Damascus Christian’s Emily Powers was fouled on a 3-point try and made two of three shots to cut the halftime lead to 34-15.
Travis said the 24-0 run, fueled by six 3-pointers, didn’t shock him.
“It wasn’t a fluke that we shot like that,” he said. “We have four guards that can shoot like that on a given night.”
The Eagles got within 10 points, at 40-30, late in the third quarter, but Crane scored the final 7 points of the quarter — 5 by Kortney Doman — to push the lead back to 17 entering the final period.
Damascus Christian made three 3-pointers late in the game — two by Sierra Hale — to get as close as 52-45 with 55 seconds left, but the Mustangs made enough free throws to thwart the comeback bid.
Crane’s final points were particularly poignant.
During the final minutes the Mustang fans chanted “we want Kelsie,” a reference to Crane senior Kelsie Siegner.
Siegner, who led the Mustangs to the 2020 state title with 25 points in the championship game, injured her knee in the fourth quarter of the final game of the June 2021 tournament.
Although she hasn’t been able to play this season, Travis had her sub in during the final 30 seconds Saturday. Siegner was fouled, and she swished both free throws with 11.8 seconds.
“I loved it,” Travis said of watching Siegner score the final points of her high school career.
Kortney Doman led Crane with 19 points. Clark added 14 — all during the decisive second-quarter run.
Rasmussen led the Eagles with 19 points.
