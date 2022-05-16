Baker’s Danny Cunningham placed second at the regional tennis tournament, a two-day event that concluded Saturday, May 14, at the Ash Grove courts near Baker High School.
Cunningham is one of four Bulldogs who qualified for the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Sarah Plummer finished third in regionals in singles, and Baker’s girls doubles team of Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby placed fourth.
Cunningham advanced to the championship match by beating Creed Russell of Stanfield, 6-0, 6-0, and then beating Trinidad Mendoza of Riverside, 6-1, 6-2, both matches on Friday, May 13.
In Saturday’s championship match against Nyssa’s Dawson Richard, Cunningham lost in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Plummer, who advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year, beat Cali Johnson of Sherman in her opening match on Friday. In the semifinals later on Friday, Plummer lost a close match to Ontario’s Laken Herrera, 7-6, 7-5.
In Saturday’s third-place match, Plummer beat Nyssa’s Mary Esplin, 7-5, 6-4.
The doubles team of Smith and Jacoby won their opening match on Friday in three sets over Abby Colby and Krysten Smith of Condon, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0. In a semifinal match later Friday, Smith and Jacoby went three sets again but lost to Vale’s Brenda Ramirez and Elise Seals, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Ramirez and Seals went on to win the regional title.
In Saturday’s third-place match, Smith and Jacoby lost to Riverside’s Marta Barajas and Italia Rodriguez, 6-3, 7-5.
